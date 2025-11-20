



Indian Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, held a meeting with US Congressman Riley Moore in Washington DC to discuss mechanisms for deepening India–US cooperation across critical domains such as trade, energy and security. The conversation underscored the growing strategic convergence between the two countries as they continue to refine collaboration under multiple frameworks.





Ambassador Kwatra described his meeting with Congressman Moore as productive, noting that both sides exchanged views on leveraging emerging opportunities to expand bilateral engagement. The dialogue reflected the ongoing momentum in Indo–US ties, which have steadily widened from defence procurement and technology sharing to energy security and supply chain resilience.





Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, addressing the 22nd Indo–US Economic Summit organised by the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC), reinforced that there is no pause or downturn in the bilateral relationship. He emphasised that negotiations on the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) are progressing, even as both sides calibrate positions to achieve a fair and balanced outcome.





Goyal assured business leaders that India’s approach remains pragmatic and anchored in protecting domestic interests. He clarified that while progress continues, India will not compromise on the interests of key sectors such as agriculture, fisheries and small-scale industry. Negotiations, he said, are aimed at aligning economic priorities in a manner that sustains mutual benefit and long-term trust.





Highlighting the increasingly comprehensive scope of the Indo–US relationship, Goyal referred to the signing of a 10-year defence cooperation agreement that deepens joint operational and technological collaboration. This long-term pact is designed to strengthen interoperability, logistical support and defence production partnerships.





The Minister described the defence partnership as a reflection of shared democratic values, pointing out that India and the United States have evolved from a transactional defence trading framework to one defined by co-development and capacity building. The agreement signals greater confidence between the two nations to enhance security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.





Another notable element of the dialogue between the two countries is their expanding energy partnership. Goyal cited the recently finalised contract for India to source liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from the United States as evidence of growing energy interdependence and strategic sourcing diversification. This initiative is expected to improve India’s energy security while supporting American energy exports to emerging markets.





Energy cooperation now extends beyond fossil fuels to include renewable technologies and clean energy innovation. Both nations are exploring joint research and investment models in green hydrogen, storage systems and carbon reduction technologies to meet future sustainability goals.





Piyush Goyal summarised the Indo–US relationship as being built on the three pillars of democracy, diversity and development. He asserted that the partnership continues to serve as a stabilising force for global economic and political balance. The United States, he added, considers India a reliable, long-term partner in addressing global challenges from supply chain security to technological resilience.





The discussions led by Ambassador Kwatra and Congressman Moore reaffirm India and America’s commitment to an upward trajectory of engagement. Both sides remain focused on nurturing an inclusive economic framework, advancing defence production cooperation and accelerating the transition to sustainable energy partnerships that benefit not only their citizens but also the broader international community.





Based On ANI Report







