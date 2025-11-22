



Azista Industries and TakeMe2Space have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate in the space sector, focusing on nano-satellite technology. Azista will act as the production partner, utilising its ISRO-approved, space-grade manufacturing facilities in Ahmedabad to produce nano-satellite subsystems for TakeMe2Space.





This partnership aims to reduce costs, making space technology more accessible to start-ups, academic institutions, and the broader space ecosystem in India and globally.





The alliance also involves the creation of India’s first PSLV Orbital Experimental Module (POEM) Experience Centre in Ahmedabad. This centre will serve as a launchpad for innovation, enabling parallel payload testing and qualification under one roof, significantly lowering time and cost barriers for space missions.





The collaboration is expected to accelerate the development and deployment of nano-satellites, benefiting researchers, entrepreneurs, and start-ups.





Azista BST Aerospace, a joint venture between Azista Industries and Berlin Space Technologies GmbH, operates a 50,000-square-foot manufacturing facility capable of producing two satellites per week and an annual capacity of 100 microsatellites. This facility supports India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative and the Make in India campaign by fostering indigenous manufacturing of reliable space systems.





TakeMe2Space brings advanced space technology development expertise, contributing to India's space missions with a focus on nano-satellite subsystems.





The partnership leverages Azista's manufacturing capabilities and established global network to expand the market reach of TakeMe2Space's technology internationally.





Overall, this MoU marks a significant step in enhancing India's nano-satellite industry, promoting cost-effective satellite manufacturing, boosting innovation, and supporting the global competitiveness of Indian space technology companies. Both firms are positioned as important players driving growth and accessibility in the nano-satellite market and the broader space technology sector.​





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







