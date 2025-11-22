The United States has approved a major missile sale to India valued at approximately $93 million, encompassing two key weapons systems: the FGM-148 Javelin anti-tank missile system and M982A1 Excalibur precision-guided artillery projectiles, reported American defence portal National Interest.





This approval, announced by the US Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) in November 2025, comes as part of Washington's strategic effort to deepen defence ties with New Delhi and enhance India's military capabilities in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia regions.





India requested 25 Javelin launchers, including Command Launch Units (CLU) and Lightweight CLUs, along with 100 Javelin missiles, including a "fly-to-buy" missile, representing a $45.7 million portion of the deal.





Separately, India sought 216 Excalibur tactical projectiles with ancillary items such as primers and propellant charges, part of the total package worth $93 million. Both sales include technical assistance, maintenance, data, and support services, with RTX Corporation/Lockheed Martin as the prime contractors involved.





The Javelin missile is a fire-and-forget, man-portable system with automatic infrared guidance, allowing operators to target enemy armour and immediately seek cover to evade counterfire. It consists of the Launch Tube Assembly, Command Launch Unit for targeting, and the missile itself.





The Excalibur artillery projectile is GPS- and inertial-guided, capable of precision strikes close to friendly forces (within 75 to 150 meters), usable in poor weather, with ordnance options including delayed detonation for penetrating fortifications. It has seen combat use by Ukrainian forces targeting Russian artillery.





This missile sale represents a significant enhancement of India's anti-armour and precision strike capabilities. The DSCA stated that the sale will improve India’s ability to meet current and future threats, strengthen homeland defence, deter regional threats, and strengthen the US-India strategic partnership.





The US government assured that the sale would not adversely impact American defence readiness or alter the basic military balance in the region.





Despite India's historical reliance on Russia for military supplies—still the largest foreign defence partner—the US has steadily increased its defence sales and cooperation with India. The relationship is formalised by agreements signed between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US leadership, aiming to expand defence collaboration over the next decade.





However, trade tensions earlier in the year, including tariffs imposed by the US on Indian imports and India’s continued Russian oil imports, caused some delays in arms procurement plans. Recent agreements and this sale signal renewed momentum in bilateral defence ties.





Meanwhile, India remains committed to some key Russian platforms produced domestically, such as the Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter manufactured by HAL, and is exploring further deals like producing the Sukhoi Su-57 fighter.





Cooperation in aerospace and defence remains strategically important for India, balancing diversifying sources of military technology and maintaining legacy capabilities.





The $93 million US missile sale to India boosts New Delhi’s military options with high-precision and mobile weapon systems, strengthens bilateral defence relations, and fits within a broader framework of evolving strategic and defence cooperation between the two democracies in an increasingly contested regional security environment.​





