



Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) has doubled the monthly production of the indigenous Akash surface-to-air missile (SAM) from approximately 50 missiles to 100 missiles.





This significant ramp-up in production capacity demonstrates India's strategic intent to bolster its air defence capabilities.





The increase aligns with government directives to expand missile production to meet the requirements of the Indian Armed Forces and also supports planned export ambitions.





BDL, a key public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, is the principal manufacturer and integrator of the Akash missile system. The doubling of output reflects enhanced manufacturing infrastructure, increased industrial participation, and scaling up of supply chain and subsystem production.





This expansion will ensure a steady supply of Akash missiles across multiple Indian Air Force squadrons and Army regiments that currently rely on this medium-range mobile missile system for layered air defence coverage.





The Akash SAM system, with proven operational effectiveness, covers strategic air defence in various geographic theatres, including deployment along sensitive frontiers.





The enhanced production capacity also facilitates planned export to friendly countries interested in acquiring the system, following government policies prioritising domestic military needs before international sales.





This scale-up comes amid growing indigenous defence production efforts, reaffirming India's commitment to self-reliance in defence technologies. It is part of a broader strategic framework to strengthen missile manufacturing ecosystems and indigenous defence industrial bases, aiming at better preparedness and technological sophistication.





In conclusion, BDL's increase of Akash missile production to 100 units monthly positions India strongly in terms of indigenous air defence capabilities, meets growing operational demands, and paves the way for future export opportunities.





This move is a substantial boost to the nation's defence industrial complex and represents a critical milestone in India's missile programme advancement.​





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







