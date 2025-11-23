



India has made a significant stride in enhancing its precision strike capabilities with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully completing release trials of the indigenous Long-Range Glide Bomb (LRGB) named ‘Gaurav’.





These trials took place from April 8 to 10, 2025, using the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) Su-30MKI fighter aircraft and demonstrated the bomb's capability to strike targets at a range close to 100 kilometres with pinpoint accuracy.​





The Gaurav glide bomb weighs approximately 1,000 kg and is guided by an advanced hybrid navigation system combining GPS and Inertial Navigation System (INS).





This dual-package guidance allows it to operate effectively even in contested environments where GPS signals may be jammed, thereby maintaining high precision.​





During the trials, Gaurav was integrated onto multiple hardpoints of the Su-30MKI and tested with various warhead configurations, targeting a land-based objective on an island to simulate operational conditions. The involvement of senior DRDO and IAF officials underscored the strategic importance of this development.​





Gaurav offers missile-like striking abilities but at a fraction of the cost of typical cruise missiles, bridging a critical gap in India's indigenous stand-off weapon systems.





This glide bomb enables fighter aircraft to engage high-value, well-defended targets from beyond the reach of enemy air defence systems, thus enhancing pilot and platform survivability during precision strikes.​





The weapon has been developed by key DRDO labs, including the Research Centre Imarat, the Armament Research and Development Establishment, and the Integrated Test Range at Chandipur, with significant industrial support from Adani Defence Systems & Technologies, Bharat Forge, and various micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).





The development process also involved certification and quality assurance by the Centre for Military Airworthiness & Certification and the Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance.​





This indigenous system marks a major leap in India’s strategic autonomy and modernisation of the IAF’s arsenal, providing a cost-effective and highly capable alternative to imported cruise missiles.





It strategically aligns with India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative while showcasing technological advancements in aerodynamics, guidance technology, and warhead versatility for diverse mission profiles.​





Overall, the successful trials of the Gaurav glide bomb significantly boost India’s long-range precision strike capability, ensuring that air assets can neutralise critical enemy infrastructure and fortified targets while remaining well outside hostile engagement zones.​





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







