



An Indian Air Force (IAF) contingent has arrived at Mont-de-Marsan Air Base in France to participate in Exercise Garuda-25, a bilateral air combat training exercise with the French Air and Space Force (FASF). Scheduled from 16 to 27 November 2025, the engagement aims to enhance defence cooperation, tactical interoperability, and joint operational understanding between the two strategic partners.





The IAF announced the deployment through an official post on social media platform X, highlighting that Su-30MKI aircraft will represent India in air combat simulations against the French Rafale fighters. The exercise will unfold in a sophisticated simulated combat environment, designed to test and refine air combat tactics, mission planning, and execution under realistic operational conditions.





According to the IAF, Exercise Garuda 25 will enable aircrew and support personnel from both sides to exchange best practices, refine air combat manoeuvring skills, and deepen understanding of each other’s operational doctrines. The exercise also underscores mutual trust and military synergy between the IAF and FASF, both of which have participated in several successful joint drills in past years.





The longstanding India–France strategic partnership continues to expand across multiple domains, including defence, space, energy, and emerging technologies. Bilateral military exercises such as Garuda, Varuna, and Shakti have grown in complexity, scope, and inter-service participation over recent years, reflecting the maturity of this collaboration.





Earlier this year, the French Air and Space Force took part in the multilateral Exercise Tarang Shakti Phase I, hosted by India at Air Force Stations Sulur and Thanjavur from 6 to 14 August 2024. This exercise marked a new stage in India’s engagement with partner nations, effectively expanding the Garuda brand into a wider multilateral platform for collective training.





Naval cooperation has also deepened, with the Sea Phase of Exercise Varuna 2024 conducted from 2 to 5 September off the coast of Toulon, France. As part of this drill, the Indian Navy deployed its P-8I maritime patrol aircraft to Istres Air Base between 1 and 4 September, while France’s Atlantique 2 aircraft participated in the multilateral maritime exercise Milan 2024 off Visakhapatnam.





On the land front, the 20th edition of the India–France Army Staff Talks was held in New Delhi from 7 to 8 November 2024, followed by the bilateral Army Exercise Shakti 2024 at Umroi, Meghalaya, from 13 to 26 May 2024. Notably, this year’s Shakti exercise for the first time saw participation from Air Force and Navy observers, further solidifying tri-service cooperation between both countries.





Over the years, India and France have maintained close and friendly ties driven by shared values, global outlook, and strategic convergence. Exercise Garuda 25 reflects this enduring bond, reinforcing the two nations’ commitment to strengthening regional stability and collective defence preparedness through sustained military engagement and operational collaboration.





Based On ANI Report







