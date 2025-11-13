



The United Kingdom’s House of Commons witnessed a solemn commemoration of Jammu and Kashmir Accession Day this week, marking seventy-eight years since the region’s historic and lawful entry into the Indian Union.





Organised by the Kashmiri Pandit Heritage Foundation (KPHF-UK) and hosted by Conservative MP for Harrow East, Bob Blackman, the event brought together parliamentarians, community representatives, and scholars to underline the enduring constitutional legitimacy of Jammu and Kashmir’s accession to India.





Bob Blackman, a long-standing supporter of India in the British Parliament, personally hosted the observance within the precincts of Westminster. The event was anchored in the pivotal historical act of the Instrument of Accession, signed by Maharaja Hari Singh on 26 October 1947, which formally joined Jammu and Kashmir to the Dominion of India. Reiterating its lasting constitutional authority, Blackman emphasised that the document remains legally binding and irrevocable, settling any ambiguity over the region’s political status.





Sharing a post on X (formerly Twitter), Blackman stated his pride in commemorating this significant day and reaffirmed his support for India’s territorial sovereignty. During the proceedings, he presented his personal copy of the Instrument of Accession, a symbolic gesture underscoring the British Parliament’s awareness of the historical facts surrounding Jammu and Kashmir’s accession.





Lawmakers in attendance received a briefing document circulated by the organisers, declaring in unequivocal terms that the accession “is a lawful, settled constitutional fact and not subject to revisionist reinterpretation.”





The event gained added significance as it coincided with Armistice Day in the United Kingdom, offering participants an opportunity to honour the sacrifices of soldiers who laid down their lives during the World Wars, as well as those who fought in defence of Jammu and Kashmir’s unity with India. The dual observance infused the occasion with both historical reflection and moral solemnity, strengthening the parallel between lawful sovereignty and the sacrifices made for freedom and order.





In a strongly worded statement released during the event, the Kashmiri Pandit Heritage Foundation-UK condemned Mirpuri groups based in Britain who, it alleged, “falsely claim Kashmiri identity and spread distorted narratives.”





The foundation asserted its commitment to publicly challenging cultural appropriation, misinformation, and propaganda that attempt to undermine or misrepresent the authentic voice of Kashmir’s indigenous communities, particularly the Kashmiri Pandits.





Representatives from the diaspora and community leaders spoke about the sustained campaign of distortion surrounding Jammu and Kashmir’s history in some British circles.





They called upon policymakers and media outlets in the United Kingdom to distinguish between the legitimate cultural identity of indigenous Kashmiris and the politically motivated narratives often originating from Pakistan-backed forums. The KPHF stressed that preserving the memory and legacy of Maharaja Hari Singh’s decision is central to maintaining historical integrity and communal harmony.





The parliamentary event also highlighted Early Day Motion (EDM 2150), tabled by Bob Blackman, which formally recognises the importance of Accession Day for British citizens of Jammu and Kashmir heritage.





The motion acknowledges the historic role of Maharaja Hari Singh and affirms the legality of his decision to join India. It represents a rare but significant gesture of solidarity within the British Parliament, reinforcing the long-standing diplomatic understanding between London and New Delhi on the issue.





The commemoration, marked by respect, clarity, and conviction, reasserted the legitimacy of Jammu and Kashmir’s constitutional status within India while paying tribute to the region’s cultural and historical ties.





For the Kashmiri Pandit Heritage Foundation and its members, the event stood as both a reaffirmation of fact and a reaffirmation of identity—a statement that history cannot be rewritten, nor the voices of its original custodians silenced.





