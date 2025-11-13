



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with European Commission Vice President Kaja Kallas in Niagara, Canada, to advance the India-EU Strategic Partnership during the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.





Jaishankar emphasised the importance of enhancing strategic ties and exchanged perspectives with Kallas on the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (FMM) agenda. The dialogue highlighted shared ambitions to further security, economic, and geopolitical collaboration.





This engagement follows a pattern of high-level interaction between Indian and EU representatives in recent months. In October, Jaishankar hosted the European Parliament's Committee on International Trade in Delhi, focusing on maximising convergences and expanding cooperation in areas critical to both parties.





The deepening relationship between India and the EU is seen as a stabilising factor for the global economy. Jaishankar reiterated that closer ties would reinforce democratic values and broaden opportunities for economic growth and innovation.





Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal also visited Brussels in October to meet Maros Sefcovic, the European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security. Their discussions were aimed at facilitating a comprehensive trade agreement and reaffirming mutual commitment to intensify economic engagement.





In September, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri held security-focused talks with the EU Political and Security Committee, led by Chair Delphine Pronk. These discussions centred on expanding security and defence cooperation within the India-EU Strategic Partnership framework.





The G7 FMM in Niagara provided Jaishankar an opportunity for broader diplomatic outreach. He met leaders from the US, Saudi Arabia, Ukraine, Canada, Mexico, France, Brazil, South Africa, the UK, and Germany, advancing India's voice in multilateral forums and reinforcing partnerships with global and regional actors.





India’s participation as an invited partner at the G7 FMM under Canada’s presidency demonstrates its growing diplomatic clout. Alongside Brazil, Australia and South Korea, India is strengthening its engagement in global policy dialogue.





The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted that Jaishankar’s participation at the G7 underscores India’s ongoing commitment to global cooperation, the resolution of international challenges, and elevating the interests of the Global South.





Based On ANI Report







