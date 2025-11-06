



Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan has emphasised that the Indian Armed Forces have drawn “more lessons” from Operation Sindoor, and these will be incorporated into the evolving model for theatre commands.





Speaking at the India Defence Conclave 2025, hosted by Bharat Shakti, the CDS underlined the need to adapt structural and technological frameworks based on operational experience from recent decisive missions.





Gen Anil Chauhan also spoke of the role of the CDS, and recalled that the top post does not have an operational mandate.





General Chauhan noted that India’s future Theaterisation model must synthesise insights gained from key past operations—Uri, Balakot, Sindoor, Galwan and Doklam—as well as from non-combat contingencies like the Covid-19 pandemic. Each of these episodes, he said, had revealed unique command and coordination challenges across domains, making a case for an integrated force that is “for all seasons.”





Expanding on the idea of a “new normal” for India’s military posture, General Chauhan explained that the armed forces must sustain high levels of operational preparedness at all times. Round-the-clock readiness, robust air defence, advanced counter-UAS (Unmanned Aerial System) capabilities, and cutting-edge electronic warfare competence are now seen as baseline expectations for future conflicts.





He stressed that Indian forces should establish persistent ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) and kinetic operational capabilities “across the length and breadth of Pakistan”, describing this cross-domain reach as a defining feature of post-Sindoor deterrence doctrine.





Highlighting the technological imperative, the CDS stated that India must stay ahead of adversaries by transitioning from static target engagements to the ability to strike mobile and concealed threats. This will require enhanced real-time intelligence integration, precision targeting systems, and advanced networked decision architecture under the upcoming theatre command structure.





General Chauhan reflected on the position of the CDS itself, clarifying that the role does not carry direct operational command authority but rather shapes strategic integration and joint force synergy. He reiterated his responsibility to unify service capabilities and doctrinal thinking under the proposed theatre command framework.





Referring to the recently conducted Combined Commanders’ Conference in Kolkata (15–17 September 2025), General Chauhan remarked that hosting the event in eastern India carried its own “messaging.” It was the first instance of the high-level tri-service conclave being held in this region, reinforcing the government’s intent to project all-sector focus and operational readiness along the eastern front and beyond.





On a lighter note, the CDS mentioned the challenge of coordination among top military leadership, humouring that not a single day passes when all four key figures—the three Service Chiefs and the CDS—are physically present in Delhi at the same time. Despite such practical hurdles, he affirmed that the implementation of theatreisation remains a top administrative and strategic priority.





The proposed theatre commands will integrate units from the Army, Navy, and Air Force into unified commands responsible for specific geographical theatres. This framework aims to ensure seamless inter-service collaboration, operational efficiency, and rapid decision-making.





General Chauhan’s remarks underline India’s commitment to building a flexible, technology-driven command structure grounded in real-world experience—from surgical operations to large-scale border conflicts—ensuring that every lesson from Operation Sindoor contributes to a more capable and cohesive warfighting model.





