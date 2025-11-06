

Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, Chief of Air Staff, addressed the ongoing discussions surrounding the creation of a new military structure aimed at enhancing tri-service synergy, commonly referred to as the 'Theaterisation' plan.

Speaking on Tuesday, he emphasised that any decision about establishing such a structure would prioritise national interest and be grounded in thorough deliberations.





During an interactive session, the Air Chief Marshal stressed the importance of collaborative frameworks between the three services — Army, Navy, and Air Force — alongside para-military forces and relevant civilian agencies.





He specifically highlighted the need for a joint command system to effectively manage the evolving threat landscape, particularly in relation to drone operations.





Air Chief Marshal Singh dispelled rumours suggesting that the Indian Air Force (IAF) opposes the proposed reforms. On the contrary, he indicated openness to the idea, provided it proceeds after exhaustive discussions, careful analysis, and securing consensus among stakeholders.





His remarks underscore the IAF's commitment to modernising India's defence apparatus while safeguarding its operational efficacy.





The proposed Theaterisation plan aims to strengthen jointness in command and control structures, enabling cohesive planning and execution across domains and services during conflict scenarios. This approach could significantly reduce inter-service rivalry and enhance rapid decision-making capabilities in complex operations.





However, the Air Chief’s call for caution reflects concerns over potential challenges the new system might bring, including integration difficulties, command overlaps, and the need for clarity on roles and responsibilities. He reiterated that the reform process must be transparent, inclusive, and aligned with India’s broader strategic objectives.





The suggestion to include civilian agencies and paramilitary units in the joint structure is a recognition of the expanding nature of modern warfare, which increasingly involves non-traditional domains and actors. The rise of drone technology has complicated the operational environment, necessitating coordinated responses that cut across conventional service boundaries.





Air Chief Marshal A P Singh conveyed a balanced stance — endorsing the Theaterisation initiative as a strategic imperative for India’s future military readiness but urging meticulous planning and consensus before implementation. His thoughtful approach indicates the IAF’s readiness to contribute constructively to the reform while ensuring that operational effectiveness remains paramount.





Based On PTI Report







