



China's supply of advanced Hangor-class submarines to Pakistan is set to significantly enhance Pakistan's underwater warfare capabilities in the Arabian Sea by 2028.





Despite this development, India's naval power and readiness in the region remain substantially superior, ensuring its continued strategic dominance.





China is providing Pakistan with eight Hangor-class submarines, an export variant of its Type 039A Yuan class, under a nearly $5 billion deal. The first submarine is expected to join the Pakistan Navy by 2026, with four built in China and four assembled in Karachi.





These submarines feature air-independent propulsion (AIP), allowing them to stay submerged for two to three weeks and move at speeds of up to 20 knots underwater. They are armed with six torpedo tubes capable of firing advanced anti-ship missiles like the YJ-18 or YJ-82, and an option exists for nuclear-capable Babur-3 cruise missiles.





Pakistan's current submarine fleet comprises around eight to nine mostly aging platforms, which will nearly double with the induction of the Hangor-class submarines. This expansion provides a greater threat capability close to Indian waters, especially near Pakistan's coastline.





However, India's naval forces hold overwhelming advantages in several key areas. The Indian Navy operates over 150 vessels with more than 50 under construction. Its submarine fleet includes 19 boats, among them the nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine INS Arihant and a leased Russian nuclear attack submarine.





The backbone of India's conventional submarines consists of six Scorpene-derived Kalvari-class submarines, with plans to upgrade them with AIP.





India's anti-submarine warfare assets are robust, supported by P-8I Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, MH-60R Seahawk helicopters, and advanced sonar systems. On the surface, India fields 13 guided-missile destroyers, 14–17 frigates, and a substantial corvette fleet, all reinforced by potent missile systems such as BrahMos and Barak.





Indian naval modernisation programs are underway, including Project 75I for new AIP-equipped submarines and a nuclear attack submarine expansion. Despite delays in some projects, ongoing surveillance and readiness measures keep Indian forces well prepared.





How Will Hangor Submarines Affect India's Coastal Maritime Security





The induction of China's advanced Hangor-class submarines into the Pakistan Navy will notably affect India's coastal maritime security by enhancing Pakistan's underwater endurance, stealth, and strike capabilities in the Arabian Sea. These submarines, equipped with air-independent propulsion (AIP), allow extended submerged operations of up to two to three weeks, posing a greater challenge for Indian anti-submarine warfare near the coast.

Pakistan’s Hangor-class subs combine stealth technology, modern sensors, and the ability to fire anti-ship cruise missiles, potentially including nuclear-capable Babur-3 missiles. This development boosts Pakistan’s sea-denial capabilities, enabling it to better patrol and defend its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and disrupt Indian naval operations near Pakistan’s coastline.

For India, this means an escalated undersea threat close to its maritime borders, necessitating increased vigilance and deployment of anti-submarine warfare (ASW) assets like P-8I maritime patrol aircraft, helicopters, and advanced sonar networks. India’s recent investments in enhanced coastal radar systems, maritime domain awareness through satellite monitoring, and improved undersea surveillance help counter these risks.

However, despite this localised threat, India retains a significant overall advantage in the region. India’s larger and more technologically advanced submarine fleet—including nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines—and superior surface and aerial naval assets provide India with strong deterrence and maritime dominance beyond the immediate coastal zone.

While the Hangor-class submarines increase Pakistan’s operational reach and complicate India's coastal security calculus, India’s considerable naval capabilities and ongoing maritime domain awareness initiatives ensure it remains well prepared to meet this evolving challenge in the Arabian Sea.





The Indian Navy's ability to project power across the Indian Ocean with aircraft carriers (INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya) and superior surface and aerial assets maintains a decisive edge over Pakistan's primarily littoral naval forces.





In essence, while Pakistan's submarine acquisition increases undersea challenges near the coastline, India's comprehensive maritime strength across submarines, surface warships, aviation, and strategic reach firmly secures its dominance in the Arabian Sea and beyond. Indian naval planners remain vigilant and confident in countering the enhanced Pakistan-China naval axis.





Based On India Today Report







