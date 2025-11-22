

India's journey to strengthen its naval submarine fleet has been marked by persistent delays and indecision over several years.

Multiple ambitious projects, notably the $6 billion effort to build six diesel-electric submarines, have encountered significant roadblocks. Issues such as procedural delays during sea trials, contractor concerns, and bureaucratic hurdles have stalled progress.





This indecision contrasts sharply with Pakistan’s expedited acquisition strategy, highlighting an evident gap in defence procurement efficiency between the two neighbours.​





India’s submarine building plans have suffered not only from procedural inefficiencies but also from challenges related to indigenisation and cost concerns.





The Project 75(I), aimed at acquiring modern Air-Independent Propulsion (AIP) submarines, has been mired for over a decade in debates over cost and content localisation, leading to further deferment and uncertainty about timelines.





The Indian Navy currently operates a shrinking fleet, with many existing submarines nearing the end of their service life, exacerbating strategic vulnerabilities in underwater warfare capabilities.​





In stark contrast, Pakistan has rapidly enhanced its undersea warfare capacity through a fast-paced, clear-cut acquisition of the Hangor-class submarines from China. Under a $5 billion deal, Pakistan plans to induct eight advanced Chinese-designed diesel-electric AIP submarines over the next decade, with the first already expected to enter service soon.





This procurement includes state-of-the-art weapons, combat management systems, and sensors, elevating Pakistan’s strategic underwater deterrence significantly. This quick decision-making reflects Pakistan’s priority in maritime strengthening and serves as a strategic counterbalance within the region.​





China’s role as a defence supplier to Pakistan has been decisive in accelerating Islamabad’s naval capabilities.





The Hangor-class submarines represent a tangible extension of China’s strategic influence in the Arabian Sea and Indian Ocean regions, complementing the development of port infrastructure like Gwadar in Pakistan.





Pakistan’s seamless integration of Chinese military technology, including these submarines, contrasts with India’s complex and slower indigenous submarine projects, underscoring the operational and strategic gap in naval preparedness between the two countries.​





India’s submarine acquisition delays primarily stem from stringent indigenous content policies, procedural bottlenecks, and domestic vendor disagreements. For instance, contractor disputes during critical sea trials have forced repeated investigations and postponed project advancement.





Additionally, the cancellation or stalling of deals such as the one with France’s Naval Group for additional Scorpene submarines further highlights India’s procurement challenges. These issues have collectively contributed to a naval capability gap, particularly when juxtaposed with Pakistan's rapid fleet expansion through foreign acquisitions.​





Yet, India retains a strategic and technological advantage with its current fleet, which includes nuclear-powered submarines and the under-construction Arihant and Arighat classes. However, the lack of new conventional submarine inductions and the ageing fleet’s gradual retirement may erode this advantage if not promptly addressed.





The Indian Navy is thus forced to recalibrate and expedite its submarine programmes to avoid falling behind Pakistan, whose swift procurement policies backed by China could undermine regional maritime security balances.​





India’s indecision and bureaucratic complexities in acquiring modern naval submarines starkly contrast with Pakistan’s swift and strategic acquisitions from China. The Hangor-class submarine deal is emblematic of Pakistan’s rapid, focused military procurement approach, which bolsters its naval capabilities ahead of India









Aspect India's Project 75I Pakistan's Hangor-Class Project Inception Mid-2010s with multiple delays Early 2020s with aggressive, clear adoption Contract Status (2025) Ongoing technical evaluations, contract not signed Contract signed, active production underway Number of Submarines 6 submarines planned 8 submarines planned Expected First Delivery Around 2032, ~7 years post-contract First submarine undergoing sea trials by 2025 Full Fleet Operational Mid-2030s Late 2020s to early 2030s Production Setup Indo-German partnership (Mazagon Dock & TKMS) Split production: China & Karachi Shipyard Propulsion Technology Advanced AIP with fuel cells planned Stirling AIP system (less advanced but reliable) Indigenous Content High emphasis, complex procurement and vendor issues Procurement mainly from China, faster delivery Strategic Impact Delays risk creating capability gaps Rapid induction strengthens Pakistan's naval presence Operational Sub Fleet Existing older subs, aging fleet with fewer new inductions Modern submarines added rapidly, improving naval power

















For India to maintain its regional naval supremacy and secure its maritime interests, it must streamline defence procurement processes, balance indigenous development with strategic imports, and accelerate submarine acquisition timelines.