



China has once again declared that Taiwan is an inseparable part of its territory, with the Foreign Ministry emphasising that reunification "must and will be achieved."





The firm remarks came amid rising friction between China and Japan following statements by Japan’s Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, regarding Taiwan’s security.





Speaking to reporters on Friday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian reiterated that “Taiwan is China’s Taiwan,” asserting that how to resolve the Taiwan question is entirely a domestic Chinese affair. Lin stressed that national reunification would proceed regardless of external interference and that the Chinese people remain resolute in preventing any form of obstruction from abroad.





The remarks follow a strong diplomatic exchange between Beijing and Tokyo. On Thursday, China’s Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong summoned Japanese Ambassador Kenji Kanasugi to lodge a formal protest over what Beijing described as “erroneous” and “provocative” comments made by Takaichi about Taiwan. The Global Times reported that these statements included indications of possible Japanese involvement in a Taiwan Strait contingency.





Sun stated that the Prime Minister’s words constituted a grave violation of international norms and the one-China principle, which forms the foundation of China–Japan relations. He said the remarks contravened the four key political documents guiding bilateral ties and had inflicted serious political damage. According to Sun, the comments had also “deeply hurt the feelings of the 1.4 billion Chinese people.”





Beijing accused Tokyo of ignoring earlier protests and failing to retract the remarks, prompting a renewed diplomatic rebuke. China urged Japan to “correct its approach,” retract the statements, and avoid “further missteps,” warning that Tokyo would have to “bear all consequences” if it persisted down what China termed the wrong path.





Sun also linked the issue to historical memory, noting that 2025 marks the 80th anniversary of both China’s victory in the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the restoration of Taiwan. He said Japan’s wartime actions should remind Tokyo of the consequences of challenging Chinese sovereignty, cautioning that any attempt to disrupt China’s national reunification would be met with a decisive response.





Meanwhile, Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence reported renewed Chinese military activities around the island. As of 6 a.m. Friday, Taipei detected 21 Chinese aircraft and three naval vessels operating near its waters. Notably, 18 of these aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait’s median line and entered Taiwan’s northern and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).





In a statement posted on X, Taiwan’s Defence Ministry said its forces had monitored the situation closely and responded appropriately to ensure air and maritime security. The incident marks the latest in a series of manoeuvres that reflect heightened cross-strait tensions and Beijing’s growing pressure campaign on Taipei.





The diplomatic and military developments underscore an increasingly fragile regional environment, with China’s firm stance on reunification now colliding with renewed Japanese assertiveness and Taiwan’s ongoing defence vigilance.





Based On ANI Report







