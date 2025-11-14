



Marine Electricals (India) Ltd, a seasoned provider of integrated technical solutions across the maritime, defence, and industrial sectors, has announced a significant business development by securing multiple contracts worth approximately ₹175 crore.





These deals were announced in early November 2025 and involve prominent industry players such as Siemens Limited, Hindustan Shipyard Limited, and Equinix India Private Limited.





Under the agreement with Siemens Limited, Marine Electricals will supply power distribution systems for a global hyperscaler’s JUI1A data centre project, with delivery scheduled over the next 12 months. This contract underscores the company’s expanding footprint in the data centre segment, a high-growth area alongside their traditional marine and industrial domains.





The contract from Hindustan Shipyard Limited pertains to extensive electrical works on board the vessel named 11,200. This project will span 36 months, reflecting the company’s deep expertise and longstanding capabilities in maritime electrical solutions.





Concurrently, Marine Electricals secured a contract from Equinix India Private Limited for the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of power distribution systems at the MB3.2 data centre project, expected to be completed within four months. This win further strengthens the company's presence in the critical infrastructure segment of data centres.





These fresh business wins have lifted Marine Electricals' total order book to approximately ₹966 crore, marking a robust pipeline that signals sustained potential for revenue growth in coming quarters.





Financially, Marine Electricals delivered a strong Q2 FY26 performance with revenues rising to ₹222.24 crore from ₹184.1 crore in the same quarter last year. The net profit attributable to owners grew to ₹16.49 crore compared to ₹12.72 crore in Q2 FY25, demonstrating healthy operational efficiency.





The marine segment contributed ₹122.71 crore, seeing notable growth from ₹90.39 crore a year earlier, while the industry segment also rose modestly to ₹99.52 crore from ₹93.71 crore.





Established in 1978 and headquartered in Mumbai, Marine Electricals has evolved from a component supplier to a comprehensive solutions provider with advanced manufacturing facilities in Goa. Apart from marine and defence, the company has diversified into lucrative sectors such as data centres, railways, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure.





Their expertise spans power generation, automation, information and communication technology, making them a notable player in integrated electrical and electronic solutions.





Marine Electricals continues to exhibit resilience and growth momentum through strategic contract wins and expanding market presence in multiple sectors, positioning itself well for the future.​





