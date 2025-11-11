

On the evening of November 10, 2025, a devastating explosion took place near the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi, killing at least eight people and injuring over twenty others.

Investigations have revealed that a white Hyundai i20 car was deliberately packed with explosives and detonated near Gate No. 1 of the station in what intelligence sources describe as a suspected fedayeen-style terror attack.​





The explosion occurred at precisely 6:52 pm, causing a fire that engulfed surrounding vehicles including cars, e-rickshaws, an auto, and a bus.





Eyewitnesses reported that the blast was powerful enough to cause street lights to go out and flames to leap several feet high. The car was reportedly slow-moving and stopped at a traffic signal when the explosion happened.​





Investigators have uncovered a complex chain of ownership of the Hyundai i20 involved. The vehicle was first registered to Mohammad Salman, then sold to Nadeem, who handed it to a used car dealership in Faridabad called Royal Car Zone.





The dealership subsequently sold it to Tariq, a resident of Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, who is currently in police custody for questioning. Dr. Umar Mohammad, a wanted terrorist from the Faridabad terror module, is suspected to have been inside the car during the blast. A DNA test is being conducted to confirm if the remains recovered at the blast site belong to him.​





The Faridabad-based terror module is believed to have played a critical role in planning and supplying the materials used in the explosion.





This terror network had recently been disrupted, with police seizing over 2,900 kilograms of explosives, including 360 kg of suspected ammonium nitrate, from an apartment in Faridabad. Many accused members, including Dr. Muzzamil Shakeel, were arrested, unveiling a plot to carry out large-scale terror attacks in Delhi using numerous improvised explosive devices (IEDs).​





Authorities suspect that Dr. Umar Mohammad carried out the attack in a panic response after the arrest of Dr. Muzzamil Shakeel, fearing that the terror network would be exposed. The attack's characteristics fit a fedayeen-style operation—a suicide or close-quarter assault tactic.​





Forensic teams and National Security Guard (NSG) experts collected evidence and chemical samples from the blast site to analyse the nature of the explosives. Preliminary reports indicate the blast may not have involved shrapnel or traditional IED components like nails or ball bearings.





Instead, investigators are testing for chemical residues such as nitrates or TNT to determine the exact explosive compound used. The car was also retrofitted with a CNG tank, but officials have ruled out the explosion being caused by CNG.​





In response to the incident, Delhi and neighbouring states Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have been placed on high alert, with increased security measures at airports, metro stations, government buildings, and other critical infrastructure. The investigation continues, with special attention on unravelling the full terror network and preventing further attacks.​





Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the blast site and confirmed that all angles of the investigation are being pursued. Police continue to trace and detain those connected with the sale and ownership of the car and the terror module behind the attack.​





This incident follows a series of coordinated police operations that severely disrupted terror activities in the Delhi-NCR region, signalling ongoing vigilance against organised terror threats exploiting chemical explosives to target public spaces.​





The Delhi Red Fort blast is a suspected fedayeen terror attack executed through a Hyundai i20 car laden with explosives, closely linked to a Faridabad terror module involved in large-scale terror operations and explosive material trafficking. The swift investigative response is focused on dismantling the terror network and securing the capital.​





