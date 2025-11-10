



FleetRF, a Delhi-based defence technology start-up, has achieved a major milestone by securing a significant tender from the Indian Army to supply an entirely indigenous drone communication system.





The system has been engineered to provide uninterrupted connectivity for unmanned aerial vehicles, even in contested Electronic Warfare (EW) environments where adversaries attempt to jam or spoof signals.





Developed over six years of intensive research and development, the communication suite represents a fully in-house innovation. Every layer—from hardware design to embedded software—was conceived, built, and refined by FleetRF’s engineering team in India.





This marks a strong success story under the Defence Ministry’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, with full intellectual property rights retained domestically.





The system features a tri-layer security architecture comprising encryption, dynamic frequency hopping, and adaptive power control. These mechanisms ensure robust data links and sustained command signals, providing tactical superiority in high-threat zones. By constantly adjusting frequencies and power output in real time, the technology prevents effective interference by enemy EW units.





A key differentiator of FleetRF’s solution lies in its AI-driven spectrum intelligence. The company is currently advancing an artificial intelligence module that actively predicts, detects, and mitigates jamming attempts using spectrum learning algorithms. This anticipatory capability empowers the communication network to reconfigure automatically, maintaining reliability and bandwidth integrity during electronic engagement.





The Army’s adoption of FleetRF’s system is expected to significantly enhance the operational reliability of its drone fleets deployed across sensitive theatres. It also positions India among a select group of nations with self-reliant, EW-resilient drone data links. The system’s modular design allows integration across various classes of unmanned systems—from tactical quadcopters to larger surveillance and logistics UAVs.





FleetRF’s success underscores the growing maturity of India’s private defence technology ecosystem. With indigenous start-ups now contributing solutions in domains such as secure communication, AI-based control, and EW resistance, the nation’s strategic autonomy in unmanned warfare capabilities continues to deepen.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







