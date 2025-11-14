



France has unveiled clear imagery and operational details of its latest air-launched nuclear cruise missile, the ASMPA-Renove (ASMPA-R - FrenchAir-Sol Moyenne Portée-Upgrade), marking a significant step in the modernisation of its nuclear deterrent forces.





The missile variant has now entered service with the French Navy’s Force Aeronavale Nucleaire (FANU), complementing its prior deployment with the Strategic Air Forces (FAS) since 2023.​





A notable recent test launch of the ASMPA-R was conducted from a French Navy Rafale M fighter during “Operation Diomede,” simulating a nuclear strike flight profile without a live warhead. This operation underscores France’s capability to conduct carrier-based nuclear strikes. France’s sole aircraft carrier, Charles de Gaulle, now officially hosts this modernised missile, strengthening the naval leg of the country’s nuclear triad alongside the Air Force’s Rafale.​









The ASMPA-R retains external similarities to its predecessor, the ASMP-A, including dual air intakes for its ramjet propulsion that allows the missile to sustain speeds around Mach 3.





However, tail fin configurations differ between the two models, possibly reflecting aerodynamic improvements. The ASMPA-R extends operational range to approximately 600 kilometres (372 miles) over the ASMP-A’s 500 kilometres (310 miles), enhancing mission flexibility and target reach.​





The missile reportedly incorporates an upgraded or modernised TNA thermonuclear warhead with a selectable yield from 100 to 300 kilotons, though some reports suggest it may still use the TNA design from the previous variant. This warhead is a key component of France’s sub-strategic nuclear deterrence, offering a robust ‘dial-a-yield’ capability.​





The ASMPA-R is largely a life-extension upgrade, replacing older components with modernised propulsion, a refined inertial navigation system, and a new or upgraded warhead. The missile lineage began with the original ASMP in the 1980s, featuring shorter ranges and older warhead designs. By contrast, the ASMPA-R represents current cutting-edge nuclear cruise missile technology at France’s disposal for both air and naval aircraft launch platforms.​





France’s nuclear modernisation also includes the introduction of the M51.3 submarine-launched ballistic missile on the Triomphant-class nuclear ballistic missile submarines, forming the maritime leg of its nuclear deterrent. Looking ahead, France is developing the ASN4G (Air-Sol Nucléaire de 4ème Génération) missile, a hypersonic, scramjet-powered nuclear cruise missile expected to enter service around 2035 with extended range and stealth capabilities to counteract evolving defence systems.​





On the policy front, France has shown intent to enhance its nuclear posture within NATO, including the opening of a new fourth nuclear-capable air base at Luxeuil and plans for forward-deploying nuclear-capable Rafales in Germany due to concerns about transatlantic commitments.





Joint deterrence coordination with the United Kingdom has also been formalised, evidencing France’s drive to maintain a credible and modernised nuclear force amidst growing European security uncertainties.​





The ASMPA-R missile’s recent deployment aboard the French Navy’s Rafale-M strengthens France’s flexible and credible nuclear deterrent both at sea and on land. The missile’s improved range, modernised systems, and nuclear payload capacity reflect France’s commitment to maintaining strategic parity and nuclear readiness in the evolving geopolitical landscape.





Based On War Zone Report







