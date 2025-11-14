



This week, Pakistan has experienced two devastating suicide bombings that have claimed numerous lives and injured many more, exacerbating already tense relations with neighbouring Afghanistan. Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi publicly stated in parliament that both suicide bombers involved in the attacks were Afghan nationals.





This assertion comes amid ongoing accusations from Islamabad that militants are using Afghan territory as a base to stage attacks inside Pakistan, allegations Kabul denies.​​





The first attack occurred on Tuesday at the Islamabad District Judicial Complex. A suicide bomber detonated his explosives near the entrance, killing at least 12 people and injuring around 30 more, including several critically.





The bomber reportedly waited near a police car for about 15 minutes before detonating the device, causing mayhem in a normally busy area. The attack was later claimed by Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, a faction of the Pakistani Taliban. Law enforcement authorities have arrested seven suspects in Rawalpindi connected to the blast, and conducted raids in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province for further suspects.​





The second assault occurred on Monday at Cadet College in South Waziristan near the Afghan border. This involved a suicide bomber driving an explosive-laden vehicle, which he rammed into the college’s main gate, creating a breach for other militants to enter. Security forces successfully neutralised the attackers, killing all five militants, including two at the gate. This attack underscores the sensitive security situation near the porous Afghanistan-Pakistan border.​





Relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan have been severely strained, with the border region seeing frequent clashes and deadly exchanges. Recent fighting last month resulted in dozens of military and civilian casualties on both sides.





Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif warned that Pakistan may conduct strikes inside Afghanistan in response to these escalating attacks and declared the country to be "in a state of war." Islamabad reportedly continues to press the Afghan interim administration through its foreign ministry to take action against militants operating from Afghan soil.​





In summary, these suicide bombings highlight the fragile security dynamics on the Afghanistan-Pakistan border and reflect deep-rooted mistrust between the two countries.





Pakistan’s official blame on Afghan nationals for the attacks is likely to further complicate diplomatic ties and may increase military confrontations along the border in the near term.​​





Based On ANI Report







