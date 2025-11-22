



India’s BrahMos missile system has witnessed a remarkable surge in foreign interest following the success of Operation Sindoor, marking a threefold increase in global inquiries, especially showcased at the Dubai Air Show 2025.





The military operation significantly enhanced the BrahMos missile’s reputation, with delegations from the Gulf, ASEAN, Africa, and Latin America actively seeking detailed briefings at the Dubai Air Show. This event has become a pivotal platform for BrahMos Aerospace to present the missile’s capabilities and versatility across land, sea, and air platforms.​





BrahMos Aerospace is reportedly nearing final negotiations on two government-to-government deals. Additionally, dialogues with three to four other countries for potential procurement are underway, reflecting the weapon system’s growing acceptance as a credible strategic deterrent.​





The success of Operation Sindoor, where BrahMos missiles reportedly destroyed multiple strategic targets, has not only enhanced India's military prestige but also reshaped regional security perceptions.





Nations in Southeast Asia, including Indonesia—which is close to finalising a major deal worth up to $450 million—are looking to deploy BrahMos on multiple platforms. Gulf countries and Latin American nations are also expressing serious interest, attracted by India’s flexible technology transfer policies, competitive pricing, and political neutrality.​​





India leveraged the Dubai Air Show as a strategic venue to deepen defence ties, highlighted by Defence Minister Sanjay Seth’s inauguration of the BrahMos stall. The missile system was a major attraction, complemented by India’s show of indigenous defence technologies like the Tejas fighter.





The event underscored India’s transition from a major arms importer to an emerging exporter with a robust defence industrial base centred around technologies produced in hubs like Lucknow.​





List The Countries Most Likely To Finalise Brahmos Purchases Next

The countries most likely to finalise BrahMos missile purchases next are:

Vietnam – Close to finalising a $700 million deal, aimed at boosting its maritime and aerial defence amid regional tensions.​​

Indonesia – In advanced discussions for a deal valued around $450 million for the 290 km range missile; expected to be the next major buyer after the Philippines and Vietnam.​

United Arab Emirates (UAE) – Among the first Middle Eastern countries to express serious interest; discussions reportedly in advanced stages for procurement including the air-launched BrahMos-NG variant with a 300 km range.​

Saudi Arabia – Talks restarted post-pandemic and now reportedly back on track for potential deals, also interested in the BrahMos-NG air variant.​

Additionally, Malaysia is showing interest in the air-launched variant for integration with Sukhoi Su-30MKM fighters, and the Philippines is already a confirmed buyer with deliveries ongoing from a previous deal.​

Other nations exploring BrahMos acquisitions or in early enquiry phases include Thailand, Singapore, Brunei, Egypt, Qatar, Oman, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, and Venezuela, but these are less immediate compared to the confirmed and advanced prospects listed above.​

Vietnam, Indonesia, UAE, and Saudi Arabia are the frontrunners poised to seal BrahMos purchases imminently, with Malaysia and the Philippines also playing key roles in the regional export landscape.​

BrahMos Aerospace is offering multiple variants of the BrahMos missile to foreign buyers, tailored to diverse operational needs the variants are Land-Based, Air-Launched, Naval/Sea-Based and Extended Range Variants.





The ongoing and prospective deals could significantly boost India’s defence exports while enhancing geopolitical influence in key regions. The BrahMos missile’s demonstrated capability in Operation Sindoor has positioned it as an “uninterceptable” and game-changing weapon in global defence circles, poised to alter strategic balances, notably in Asia-Pacific and Gulf theatres.​​





The success of Operation Sindoor propelled BrahMos from a high-performance weapon to a sought-after missile system globally. The Dubai Air Show 2025 was instrumental in consolidating foreign interest into active negotiations and further expanding India’s footprint in international defence exports, signalling a major shift in global defence procurement dynamics towards India.​​





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







