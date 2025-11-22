



Bokaro Steel Limited (BSL) has signed a significant technology transfer agreement with the Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory (DMRL), part of DRDO, to enable large-scale production of DMR 249A steel sheets. This specialised steel is designed for high-performance defence applications, primarily across naval and land military platforms.





The agreement grants BSL a non-exclusive licence to leverage the DMR 249A steel production technology, allowing it to supply this critical material to the Indian Navy, Army, and other government agencies.





This partnership advances India's goal of self-reliance in defence manufacturing, particularly in securing advanced materials for strategic defence platforms.





DMR 249A is a medium-carbon, low alloy steel alloyed with elements such as manganese, chromium, and nickel, delivering superior tensile strength, toughness, and resistance to wear. It is engineered to endure the rigours of demanding military environments, maintaining durability even at low temperatures. This makes it ideal for use in naval vessels, including aircraft carriers, stealth frigates, anti-submarine warfare corvettes, and next-generation stealth warships.





The collaboration between BSL and DMRL on DMR 249A steel dates back to 2007, with over 46,500 tons produced to date.





The steel has been deployed in key Indian naval platforms such as INS Vikrant (India's first indigenous aircraft carrier), INS Nilgiri (stealth frigate), INS Kiltan (ASW stealth corvette), INS Mahendragiri, and INS Vindhyagiri (next-generation stealth warships).





BSL executives have emphasised that this agreement aligns strategically with national initiatives to expand indigenous defence production capabilities. The steel plant will continue to innovate and develop special-grade steels to support the evolving needs of the Indian armed forces and government agencies, reinforcing the domestic defence manufacturing base.





This development marks a critical step towards enhancing India's defence material capability, reducing reliance on imports, and supporting long-term naval modernisation and defence preparedness. The technology transfer agreement was formally signed in Hyderabad in the presence of senior defence and industry officials.​





Agencies







