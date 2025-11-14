



The Ambassador of the Delegation of the European Union to India, Herve Delphin, emphasised the substantive and "rich" exchange between European Commission Vice-President Kaja Kallas and Indian External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar during the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting (FMM) held in Niagara, Canada.





Their discussions, positioned as a key precursor to the upcoming EU-India Summit scheduled for early 2026, focused on a broad range of strategic issues critical to the partnership between India and the European Union. Topics of convergence included maritime security, space cooperation, counterterrorism, Indo-Pacific stability, trade, and resilient supply chains.​





EAM Jaishankar also highlighted the deepening of the India-EU Strategic Partnership in his post-meeting remarks on social media. He underlined the shared perspectives on the G7 FMM agenda and reaffirmed India's commitment to engaging constructively with international partners, indicating a tilt towards pragmatic collaboration on global agendas such as geopolitical stability and economic resilience.​





In addition to bilateral discussions with EU VP Kallas, Jaishankar participated actively in the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting outreach session that centred on energy security and critical minerals. His interventions stressed the urgent need to mitigate excessive global dependence on limited supply sources, develop predictable and transparent supply chains, and build resilience to market unpredictability and supply constraints. These remarks are reflective of India's broader strategic goals to harmonise energy transition with sustainable growth and developmental imperatives.​





India’s approach, as articulated by Jaishankar, calls for enhanced international cooperation to navigate supply and policy challenges, with a view that policy discussions must translate into effective ground-level implementation.





This pragmatic stance underscores India's openness to working with G7 countries and partners such as Brazil, Australia, and South Korea—attending as invited partners under Canada's presidency—to jointly address challenges in global energy and critical mineral markets.​





Looking ahead, the EU-India relationship is set for a strategic upgrade, with expectations that the 2026 summit will serve as a platform to adopt a comprehensive joint strategic agenda.





This agenda aims to cover vital sectors including trade facilitation, technological innovation, defence collaboration, sustainable development, and notably supply chain resilience—reflecting converging interests on China de-risking and Indo-Pacific geopolitics.​





In sum, the talks between Jaishankar and Kallas at the G7 FMM have paved the way for intensifying cooperation on multiple fronts. These include combating terrorism, enhancing maritime and space security, enriching trade ties, and reinforcing the stability of supply chains crucial for both economic and security imperatives.





India’s active role in these discussions signifies its rising profile as a strategic partner committed to global stability and sustainable development.​





This evolving partnership illustrates a shared recognition by India and the EU of the importance of multilateral cooperation and coordinated policy efforts to secure a stable and resilient international order heading into the mid-2020s.





The forthcoming EU-India Summit is anticipated to concretise these commitments and strengthen the strategic framework guiding bilateral ties.​





