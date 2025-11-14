



A Pilatus PC-7 MK-II basic trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed near Tambaram in Chennai’s Chengalpattu district on Friday afternoon. The aircraft was on a routine training sortie when the incident occurred.





According to official sources, the lone pilot on board managed to eject in time and landed safely, escaping with minor injuries. He was quickly rescued and taken for a medical evaluation to ensure his condition remained stable.





Eyewitnesses in the vicinity reported hearing a loud noise moments before seeing the aircraft descending at a sharp angle. Within minutes of the crash, local residents and emergency responders rushed to the scene. Videos circulated on social media showed parts of the aircraft strewn across an open field, with smoke rising from the wreckage.





Officers from the Indian Air Force and local police cordoned off the site to secure the debris for inspection. A team of fire and rescue personnel extinguished small flames that had erupted after the crash. No civilian casualties or property damage were reported.





Preliminary reports suggest the trainer, based at the Air Force Station Tambaram — one of the IAF’s key training hubs — had taken off earlier in the day for a standard flying exercise. The Pilatus PC-7 MK-II is widely used for primary flight training of IAF cadets and is known for its reliability and safety record.





In a brief statement, the Indian Air Force confirmed the incident, noting that an investigation has been ordered to determine the exact cause of the crash. Authorities are expected to examine possible technical failures or other contributory factors.





The crash marks a rare accident involving the Swiss-origin PC-7, which has been in service with the IAF since 2013. The aircraft forms the backbone of basic training operations, bridging the gap between elementary and advanced flight instruction for cadets.





Officials emphasised that flying training operations at Tambaram are continuing under standard safety protocols as investigators piece together the sequence of events leading up to the mishap.





Based On PTI Report







