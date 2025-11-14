



Maiden Forgings Limited (MFL) has received certification from the Centre for Military Airworthiness & Certification (CEMILAC), a prestigious body operating under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Bangalore. The accreditation marks a major step forward for the company as it strengthens its credentials in India’s expanding defence manufacturing ecosystem.





CEMILAC, functioning under the Ministry of Defence, plays a critical role in approving and certifying materials, components, and systems that meet the stringent quality and performance standards required for military and aerospace applications. The certification process involves close scrutiny of manufacturing capabilities, material traceability, and adherence to defence-grade quality assurance protocols.





For MFL, a specialist in producing bright steel bars, wires, and precision-engineered metal components, the recognition reinforces its technical capabilities and commitment to excellence. The company’s production processes are known for their high dimensional accuracy, superior surface finish, and consistency—qualities crucial for applications in aircraft systems, armaments, and high-performance defence assemblies.





The new certification grants MFL eligibility to supply critical materials to various defence programmes, including projects undertaken by DRDO laboratories, public sector undertakings, and private aerospace contractors. It opens doors for participation in procurement pipelines associated with indigenously designed platforms, strengthening India’s domestic supply chain resilience.





Managing Director Nishant Garg described the achievement as a proud milestone aligned with the national vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. He stated that CEMILAC’s endorsement validates the company’s strategic direction and underscores its credibility in serving advanced technology-driven sectors such as defence and aerospace manufacturing.





MFL’s association with defence is not entirely new. The company has previously worked with the Ordnance Factory Board (now part of Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited and other DPSUs), supplying key steel products for weapons and ammunition systems. The CEMILAC certification complements this legacy, expanding its scope into Aero-Structural and propulsion-related supply streams.





Industry observers view the development as part of a broader trend of Indian material producers transitioning from traditional commercial manufacturing to high-value defence metallurgy. The certification is expected to attract new partnerships between Maiden Forgings and major state-owned and private defence entities engaged in aircraft, missile, and armoured vehicle programmes.





As India continues its push toward indigenous military production and reduced import dependence, supply chain players like MFL stand to play an increasingly pivotal role. By aligning quality systems with CEMILAC’s standards, the company is set to contribute meaningfully to the country’s defence preparedness and self-reliance initiatives.





Agencies







