



India and Slovenia have reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation across trade, technology, and tourism, as both nations look to deepen their strategic and economic engagement.





The renewed focus came during an official dialogue in New Delhi, where Secretary (West) Sibi George held discussions with a visiting Slovenian delegation led by Peter Japelj, Director General for Economic, Cultural and Scientific Diplomacy at Slovenia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.





The meeting underscored growing interest on both sides to broaden bilateral partnerships and create a sustainable framework for collaboration. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the dialogue built upon shared priorities under the “3Ts” framework to enhance partnerships across economic, technological, and people-centric domains.





Earlier in the day, both nations convened the 10th Session of the India–Slovenia Joint Committee on Trade and Economic Cooperation (JCTEC) in New Delhi. The meeting, co-chaired by Joint Secretary (Ministry of Commerce and Industry) Saket Kumar and Peter Japelj, provided an opportunity to assess the present state of bilateral trade and investment, while identifying new areas for cooperation.





The discussions reviewed the evolution of trade relations, which have shown steady and consistent growth in recent years. Delegates examined global and regional economic trends shaping bilateral opportunities, ensuring that both partners can anticipate and adapt to changes in the international trading environment.





India and Slovenia share a complementary outlook on economic development. Slovenia’s strategic location at the crossroads of Central Europe, coupled with India’s increasing economic footprint in the continent, creates natural synergies for connectivity and market access. This geographic and economic fit was highlighted as a foundation for advancing joint initiatives in technology, innovation, logistics, and infrastructure.





In addition, the dialogue reflected mutual recognition of the need to align growth models through digital transformation and sustainable practices. Slovenia’s strong technological capabilities and India’s innovation-driven economy offer a platform for joint research, investment, and skill exchange in emerging industries.





The committee discussions extended into diverse sectors including agriculture, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, transport, energy, tourism, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and traditional medicine. Both parties explored policies to enable partnerships in Ayurveda and holistic health systems, areas where Indian expertise aligns with Slovenia’s interest in health tourism.





Tourism cooperation was given particular emphasis as part of the 3Ts initiative, recognising Slovenia’s growing reputation as a green destination and India’s expanding outbound travel market. Joint cultural and promotional initiatives were proposed to increase visitor exchange and enhance understanding between the two nations.





Both sides expressed optimism about the ongoing negotiations for the India–European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA). They noted that a balanced and mutually beneficial FTA would enable businesses in India and Slovenia to access new markets, stimulate innovation, and strengthen integration across the European economic landscape.





During the visit, Peter Japelj also met Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal to discuss strengthening India–Slovenia commercial relations through policy coordination and future trade missions. The officials reinforced that a transparent, innovation-driven partnership remains central to bilateral engagement.





The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted that the 10th JCTEC reaffirmed India’s enduring commitment to nurturing a dynamic economic relationship with Slovenia. Officials from both sides agreed to sustain dialogue mechanisms that promote trust, shared values, and mutual prosperity.





The collaboration aims to transform the India–Slovenia partnership into a model for bridging Europe and South Asia through trade, technology sharing, and cultural goodwill.