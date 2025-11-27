



India and Morocco recently held high-level military talks emphasising the steady progress in their defence cooperation. Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan met with Rear Admiral Mohamed Tahin, Inspector General of the Royal Moroccan Navy, focusing on expanding defence exports, enhancing defence industry collaboration, and improving operational linkages through joint and multilateral exercises.





A significant part of the discussions centred on deepening maritime security cooperation between the two countries. These talks also reviewed capacity building mechanisms, streamlined information sharing, and cooperation in emerging domains, with India reaffirming its support to Morocco through military training, humanitarian assistance, disaster relief exercises, specialised courses, and professional military education.





Earlier, Rear Admiral Mohamed Tahin held diplomatic talks with Lieutenant General Pushpendra Singh, Vice Chief of the Indian Army Staff. The meetings highlighted ways to strengthen bilateral defence cooperation, professional exchanges, and exploration of new collaborative areas.





Both sides showed commitment to long-term frameworks aimed at practical cooperation, capability enhancement, and mutually beneficial defence partnerships, reflecting the shared dedication of India and Morocco to global peace and security.





In recent months, India and Morocco signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on defence cooperation, laying down a structured framework for expanding bilateral engagement. This MoU covers joint exercises, training programmes, defence industry collaboration including co-development and co-production, counter-terrorism, maritime security, cyber defence, peacekeeping, and military medicine.





A Defence Wing has also been established at the Indian Embassy in Rabat to coordinate these efforts, symbolising India’s long-term commitment to Morocco’s defence and security modernisation.





The naval aspects of the relationship were strengthened through meetings between Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and Rear Admiral Mohamed Tahin, focusing on enhancing naval engagement, structured training exchanges, and collaboration on maritime domain awareness.





These engagements underline a growing convergence of strategic interests between India and Morocco, emphasising expanding cooperation in maritime security and defence industry collaboration. The two nations continue to develop a comprehensive roadmap covering these critical areas while fostering deeper professional exchanges and industrial linkages to meet evolving defence needs.





These developments reflect India’s wider strategic outreach towards Africa, building stronger defence and security partnerships, and Morocco’s interest in leveraging Indian defence technology and expertise for its military modernisation.





The talks and agreements signal deepening military ties prioritising operational cooperation, capacity building, and shared commitments in emerging security domains. This strengthening partnership marks a significant step forward in India-Morocco defence relations in 2025.​





Based On ANI Report







