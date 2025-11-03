

India is set to conduct a major tri-service exercise named ‘Poorvi Prachand Prahar’ in the rugged terrain of Mechuka, Arunachal Pradesh, this month. The large-scale operation aims to integrate and test the warfighting capabilities, technological innovations, and operational synergy of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force under realistic high-altitude conditions.

The Defence PRO, Lt Col Mahendra Rawat, stated that the exercise has been conceived as a forward-looking initiative to validate multi-domain integration across land, air, and maritime spheres. It reflects the Indian Armed Forces’ evolving readiness for future, technology-driven conflicts.





‘Poorvi Prachand Prahar’ will focus on refining interoperability among the services while enhancing situational awareness through networked command and control centres. The joint force will conduct mission simulations designed to validate new operational doctrines and decision-making frameworks suited for mountainous battlefields.





One of the key highlights of the exercise will be the synchronised deployment of special forces, unmanned aerial and ground platforms, precision weapon systems, and real-time data networks. These assets will operate in coordination to simulate integrated high-altitude combat scenarios.





The exercise will also test and validate revised tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) aimed at increasing combat agility, adaptability, and rapid response capability. This forms part of an ongoing effort to build a future-ready joint force capable of seamless multi-domain operations.





‘Poorvi Prachand Prahar’ represents the next milestone in India’s tri-service integration roadmap, following the successful completion of Exercise ‘Bhala Prahar’ in 2023 and ‘Poorvi Prahar’ in 2024. Through these progressive series of drills, the armed forces continue to strengthen joint mission readiness and collective operational effectiveness along India’s sensitive frontiers.





Lt Col Rawat emphasised that the exercise reaffirms the Indian Armed Forces’ unwavering commitment to national defence preparedness and the pursuit of coherent, technology-enhanced joint operations.





Agencies







