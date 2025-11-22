



India has resumed issuing tourist visas to Chinese citizens after a five-year suspension, marking a major diplomatic thaw between the two Asian powers. The decision, coming into effect in late 2025, follows a series of gradual trust-building steps aimed at normalising relations that had been strained since the 2020 Galwan Valley clash.





Officials familiar with the matter confirmed that the order to restore visa services had been under consideration since mid-2025 and formally cleared earlier this year.





The move is part of a broader framework of confidence-building measures initiated since January 2025, when both countries agreed to restore direct passenger flights. Diplomatic sources indicated that the July guideline suggesting the resumption of tourist visas was the outcome of months of backchannel consultations and reciprocal gestures intended to reinforce mutual goodwill.





The reopening carries symbolic significance, reflecting a calculated effort by both sides to re-engage economically and socially while maintaining dialogue on unresolved border issues.





Earlier in the year, another sign of improving ties was the revival of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra in June 2025. The spiritual pilgrimage had been suspended for five consecutive years and its resumption was viewed as a humanitarian and cultural gesture from both governments.





The first group of Indian pilgrims successfully crossed the Lipulekh Pass into Tibet in mid-June, underscoring a gradual reopening of long-closed routes.





Formal diplomatic exchanges also intensified throughout 2025. To commemorate the 75th anniversary of India–China diplomatic ties, Presidents Xi Jinping and Droupadi Murmu exchanged messages of goodwill on April 1, accompanied by congratulatory notes from Premier Li Qiang and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The communications reaffirmed each nation’s commitment to peaceful development and mutual respect, signalling a recalibration of relations after years of diplomatic chill.





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s July 2025 visit to Beijing marked a major turning point in bilateral diplomacy. He described India–China relations as “gradually moving in a positive direction,” emphasising that both sides were rebuilding “a fundamental basis for mutual strategic trust.” His dialogue with Chinese officials focused on practical measures such as trade facilitation, border management, and restoring military hotlines.





The reciprocal visit by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to New Delhi in August 2025 further strengthened the diplomatic momentum. During his two-day stay, he met National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Minister Jaishankar to discuss disengagement patterns along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and agreed on mechanisms to prevent future frontier standoffs. These discussions laid the groundwork for higher-level engagements later in the year.





The culmination of this diplomatic revival came with Prime Minister Modi’s landmark trip to Tianjin on 31 August to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit. It was his first visit to China since 2018 and featured a significant bilateral meeting with President Xi Jinping.





Both leaders reaffirmed their intent to view each other as “partners rather than rivals,” echoing a rare tone of cooperation in recent years. The SCO platform also provided an opportunity to discuss regional stability, economic integration, and counterterrorism initiatives in Central Asia.





Another milestone followed in November when direct commercial flights between New Delhi and Shanghai resumed after a five-year break. On 10 November, India’s Consul General in Shanghai, Pratik Mathur, welcomed the first group of passengers arriving from Delhi at Pudong International Airport.





The Indian consulate noted that resumption of air links would significantly boost business travel, student mobility, and tourism exchanges. The consulate wrote on social media, “Fair Winds & Clear Skies! India emerges as a Global Hub as people-to-people ties grow stronger,” capturing the spirit of renewed engagement.





The reopening of tourist visas now consolidates these developments into a coherent diplomatic trajectory. Officials see the move as both a political gesture and an economic catalyst, allowing Chinese visitors to return to Indian destinations, universities, and wellness retreats that had long attracted travellers.





Conversely, it paves the way for Indian tourism operators, airlines, and businesses to revitalise ties with China’s growing outbound travel market.





By sequencing the restoration of flights, pilgrimages, and now visas, New Delhi appears to be signalling a strategy of calibrated normalisation—prioritising stability, mutual interests, and gradual trust repair.





While core territorial and security issues remain unresolved, both governments appear intent on nurturing a steady, civilian-led re-engagement that can sustain diplomatic balance amid strategic competition.





