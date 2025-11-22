



India’s indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS MK-1A is widely recognised as one of the most cost-effective modern fighter jets globally.





Manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), this 4.5-generation fighter jet features advanced technologies such as an Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar, Beyond Visual Range (BVR) missiles, an Electronic Warfare (EW) suite, and Air-to-Air Refuelling (AAR) capability, making it competitive yet affordable.





The Indian government approved the procurement of 97 TEJAS MK-1A aircraft in August 2025 for approximately ₹62,000 crore, equating to roughly ₹640 crore (around USD 70–75 million) per aircraft.





This latest contract follows an earlier order in 2021 for 83 MK-1A jets at about ₹578 crore each. The combined program will see the Indian Air Force acquire more than 180 TEJAS MK-1A jets, solidifying it as a cornerstone of India's future air power.





When comparing costs, the TEJAS stands out as significantly economical. For perspective, the India-specific Rafale fighter costs over ₹1,300 crore (approximately USD 125 million), nearly twice the price of the TEJAS MK-1A.





Globally, some of the costliest fighters include the Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor at around USD 143 million per unit, the Rafale at USD 125 million, the Eurofighter Typhoon at about USD 117 million, and China’s Chengdu J-20 at roughly USD 110 million. The TEJAS, costing around USD 70–75 million, is less than half the price of these competitors.





This cost efficiency is significant in enhancing India’s indigenous defence capabilities while ensuring affordability. The TEJAS program not only boosts self-reliance with over 64% indigenous content but also supports the domestic aerospace industry and small and medium enterprises.





In conclusion, the TEJAS MK-1A exemplifies India's technological and industrial advancement in fighter aircraft production, offering a modern, capable aircraft at a fraction of the cost of other contemporary jets like the Rafale, F-16, Eurofighter Typhoon, and Chengdu J-20, highlighting its value proposition in global and domestic defence contexts.​





Based On ET News Report







