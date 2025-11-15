



Over the past 30 days, Indian intelligence and security forces have systematically dismantled eight major terror plots across the nation. This intensive counter-terror drive led to the arrest of more than 40 Islamic jihadists and other operatives linked to terror groups such as ISIS, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Al-Qaeda, and Pakistan's ISI-backed modules.





Large caches of explosives, arms, and bomb-making materials were seized, thwarting attacks that could have targeted multiple Indian cities and caused mass casualties.​





One of the most significant operations was a coordinated raid between Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana police from late October to early November. Authorities seized approximately 2,900 kg of explosives along with detonators and timer devices.





The module uncovered included a sophisticated "white-collar" terror network involving medical professionals and clerics, linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind. This operation exposed a broad logistics and financing network spanning multiple states.​





Earlier busts also included a Babbar Khalsa terror cell in Punjab, where RDX explosives were recovered. In Andhra Pradesh, police arrested two Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed operatives. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) disrupted ISIS online terror modules with raids across eight states seizing copious digital evidence. Additional arrests were made in Punjab, Hyderabad, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh targeting both ISI-backed and ISIS-linked networks.​





Despite these extensive and successful counter-terrorism efforts, the nation suffered a tragic setback with the deadly Red Fort car blast on 10 November 2025. The attack resulted in 10 fatalities and over 30 injuries, shocking the country and underscoring that even one lapse can prove catastrophic. The blast was a grim reminder that terrorism remains a serious threat despite the vigilance.​





The Red Fort attack triggered intense political debate, with some opposition parties accusing systemic intelligence failures, while others dismissed conspiracy theories that tried to politicise the tragedy. Security experts emphasised the need for increased inter-agency coordination, better intelligence sharing, and faster judicial processes to deter future attacks. Investigations by the NIA and other agencies continue, focusing on the terror module's operations, funding, and networks.​





India’s counter-terrorism agencies operate in a complex, multi-front war involving physical threats, digital radicalisation, and ideological indoctrination. While the Red Fort blast was a tragic incident, it should not overshadow the many quiet but critical victories where terror plots targeting innocent civilians were thwarted. The agencies maintain relentless vigilance, confronting threats from radical Islamist groups and separatist modules alike.​





In summary, the last month reflects both the strength and the challenges of India’s counter-terrorism apparatus. Successful dismantling of multiple active terror modules highlights robust intelligence and enforcement mechanisms. At the same time, the Red Fort tragedy painfully illustrates the ongoing need for vigilance, cooperation across agencies, and public support in combating terrorism in every form.​





