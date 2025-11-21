



India’s high-precision BrahMos supersonic cruise missile system may soon gain another overseas customer, with Indonesia formally expressing interest in acquiring the advanced weapon. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh confirmed Jakarta’s request, underscoring the growing international demand for India’s most potent export-ready missile system.





Indonesia’s Formal Request





Addressing a gathering in Lucknow, Singh announced that Indonesia had officially sought to purchase BrahMos missiles produced at the new facility in Uttar Pradesh’s capital. The statement marks a key milestone in bilateral defence relations between the two nations, following years of intermittent negotiations. The current request comes just weeks after Singh and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off the first production batch at the Lucknow BrahMos Integration and Testing Complex on 18 October 2025.





Expanding Domestic Production





BrahMos Aerospace, the Indo-Russian joint venture behind the missile, has recently completed the first batch of systems at the Lucknow facility. This step represents a significant boost to India’s indigenous defence production ecosystem, aligning with the broader “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiative. The new plant is expected to play a critical role in fulfilling both domestic requirements and export commitments. Its commissioning has effectively doubled India’s capacity to produce the BrahMos in both surface-launched and coastal defence variants.





Financing And Potential Line of Credit





Indonesia’s interest builds upon ongoing discussions over a potential USD 450 million line of credit from New Delhi. This financial mechanism would help Jakarta fund its prospective purchase, much like India’s earlier defence financing support for Southeast Asian partners. The offer indicates India’s strategic intent to deepen ties with crucial Indo-Pacific allies by facilitating access to advanced weapon systems.





This is Indonesia’s second known attempt to buy the BrahMos. Negotiations in 2020, led by then Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto, had stalled due to budget pressures arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. Renewed interest now suggests that both nations view the missile deal as a key driver in strengthening maritime deterrence and regional security architecture.





Regional Market And Maritime Relevance





The BrahMos, capable of striking targets at a range of around 290 kilometres, has earned global recognition for its speed, accuracy, and versatility. The system can be launched from land, sea, air, or coastal platforms, giving it broad operational flexibility. Indonesia’s acquisition would enhance its coastal defence and deterrence capabilities across the vast archipelagic expanse of the Indonesian Maritime Zone.





The move also mirrors growing regional interest in the system. Vietnam is reported to be considering a procurement of a coastal battery valued at approximately USD 700 million, reinforcing New Delhi’s status as a credible defence exporter in the Indo-Pacific. Following the Philippines’ purchase of the BrahMos coastal defence system in 2022 under a USD 375 million contract, these new negotiations signal that India’s missile diplomacy is gaining steady traction.





Strengthening Bilateral Defence Engagement





Indonesia’s Defence Minister, Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, is due in New Delhi between 26 and 28 November for meetings with Rajnath Singh. The agenda is expected to include procurement talks and exploration of broader defence-industrial collaboration. Both sides will likely review joint production and technology partnership possibilities under the Make in India framework, aimed at long-term defence interoperability.





India and Indonesia already share strong military linkages through regular interactions including the Garuda Shakti Army exercise, the Samudra Shakti naval drill, and coordinated patrols under IND-INDO CORPAT. Staff-level engagements and expert exchanges continue to fortify mutual understanding between their armed forces.





A Strategic Turning Point





If finalised, the Indonesia-BrahMos deal would represent a significant milestone for India’s growing defence export portfolio. Beyond economics, it carries deep strategic implications for regional balance and cooperation amid increasing maritime competition in the Indo-Pacific. For New Delhi, such partnerships advance its “Act East” policy by positioning India as both a security provider and an innovation hub for defence technology.





