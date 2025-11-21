



India and Japan are undertaking an ambitious joint lunar mission called Lunar Polar Exploration Mission (LUPEX), also known as Chandrayaan-5, targeted for launch in 2028.





The mission aims to land near the Moon's South Pole to search for water ice, a vital resource that could enable permanent human presence and sustainable activities beyond Earth.





India will provide the lander, leveraging its soft-landing technology proven in Chandrayaan-3, while Japan contributes its H3 launch vehicle and a sophisticated, 350-kilogram rover designed to last 100 days in extreme lunar conditions.





Water on the Moon is crucial not only for drinking and life support but also because it can be electrolysed into hydrogen and oxygen to produce rocket fuel.





This capability could transform the Moon into a refuelling station for missions to Mars and beyond, making the discovery of water ice especially strategic.





The polar regions are favourable for ice because unlike the hot equatorial zones, they receive sunlight at a low angle creating shaded areas where ice can survive. Landing on this rugged terrain is challenging, but India’s success with Chandrayaan-3 inspires confidence in achieving a precise touchdown.





The LUPEX rover is built to withstand the harsh lunar night, which sees temperatures fall below -100°C and two weeks of darkness, by insulating itself to reduce heat loss.





This mission also features international scientific instruments to study water and other volatiles in permanently shadowed regions, with cooperation from agencies like NASA and ESA.





Strategically, the search for water is urgent as multiple countries including the US, Europe, Japan, and India race to claim lunar resources that could determine future lunar bases.





Sustainable lunar habitation will require using local materials for construction and life support, highlighting the essential cooperation between India and Japan.





LUPEX, if successful, is expected to pave the way for human settlements on the Moon and aid in developing interplanetary travel infrastructure, cementing ISRO's reputation for reliable lunar landing technology and strengthening the India-Japan space partnership.





This mission symbolises a historic collaboration combining Indian landing expertise and Japanese rover technology, aimed at unlocking the Moon’s resource potential and shaping the future of space exploration.​





Based On NDTV Report







