



The investigation into the recent blast near Delhi's Red Fort that claimed 15 lives has uncovered a disturbing network involving educated professionals and Pakistan-based terrorist handlers.





According to intelligence sources, a Jaish-e-Mohammed handler operating under the pseudonym ‘Hanzulla’ shared bomb-making videos and tactical instructions with one of the key accused, Dr Muzamil Shakeel.





This revelation marks a new dimension of radicalisation, where white-collar professionals are co-opted into terror activities under the guise of ideological influence.





Early investigations suggest that ‘Commander Hanzulla bhai’, whose name appeared on Jaish posters in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nowgam in October, was instrumental in directing the terror module remotely.





He allegedly established contact with Shakeel through Maulvi Irfan Ahmed, a cleric from Shopian, Kashmir, known for radicalising educated youth. Ahmed played a significant role in recruiting and indoctrinating the individuals who later formed what sources describe as a “white-collar terror module”.





Dr Muzamil Shakeel, who was employed at Faridabad’s Al-Falah University, was reportedly the first to be recruited by Maulvi Irfan. Once radicalised, he expanded the recruitment network by bringing in other doctors from the same university—Muzaffar Ahmad, Adeel Ahmad Rather, and Dr Shaheen Saeed. Together, they coordinated several activities, including logistics, funding, and material procurement.





Shakeel is alleged to have arranged the transfer of the white Hyundai i20 car later used in the fatal explosion near the Red Fort. The car was handed over to Umar Mohammad, also known as Umar-un-Nabi, who carried out the suicide mission. DNA testing has confirmed Umar as the bomber. His actions were reportedly triggered by panic following the arrest of Shakeel and Rather, along with the seizure of explosive materials in Faridabad.





Preliminary findings indicate that the module had been preparing for the attack over several months, intending to strike multiple high-profile areas across the Delhi-NCR region, including Gurugram and Faridabad.





Security agencies believe the group had assembled over 200 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), a cache large enough to cause catastrophic damage across multiple targets. Alongside the i20 used in the Red Fort explosion, investigators found that the module had acquired two other vehicles for future attacks.





To avoid attracting attention, the group used coded language in digital communications via the encrypted messaging platform Telegram. The accused employed culinary code words such as “biryani” to refer to explosives and “daawat” for planned operations. This level of operational security indicates a methodical approach likely inspired by overseas handlers.





Separately, Al-Falah University in Faridabad has come under intense scrutiny for its possible role in aiding the terror network.





The university’s founder, Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui, was recently arrested by the Enforcement Directorate under money laundering provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). His arrest followed two FIRs filed by the Delhi Police Crime Branch regarding alleged forgery and cheating connected to the university’s accreditation documents.





Subsequent raids by investigative agencies targeted 25 locations associated with the university, including its main offices in Okhla.





Authorities confiscated cash exceeding ₹48 lakh, along with multiple digital devices and documents believed to contain evidence of financial links to the terror module. These findings suggest possible misuse of educational infrastructure and foreign funding channels to funnel resources into extremist operations.





Faridabad Police have since constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe Al-Falah University’s operations and its alleged role in terror-linked money laundering.





The fact that a network based around a legitimate educational institution could evolve into a hub of radicalisation underscores the growing challenge of identifying covert terror financing and recruitment channels in civilian sectors.





Security agencies continue to trace the identity and location of the mysterious handler ‘Hanzulla’, believed to be operating from Pakistan with ties to the Jaish-e-Mohammed’s digital propaganda and training wings.





The case, still in its early stages, highlights the adaptive tactics of terrorist groups leveraging professional and academic environments for recruitment, indoctrination, and logistical support within India.





Based On NDTV Report







