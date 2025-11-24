



Japan and India have reaffirmed their commitment to deepen cooperation in critical and emerging technologies, particularly semiconductors and artificial intelligence (AI), during a bilateral meeting between Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in South Africa. In this face-to-face meeting,





Takaichi expressed her determination to leverage the strengths of both countries to foster innovation and growth in these sectors, as well as to concretise cooperation on economic security. Modi reciprocated by emphasising the intention to advance concrete collaboration in these technology areas.





The meeting reiterated the foundation laid by the Japan-India Joint Vision for the Next Decade, launched during Modi’s previous visit to Japan, which aims at achieving tangible results across security, defence, economic, and people-to-people connections.





Both leaders emphasised their commitment to maintaining strong bilateral ties, deemed indispensable for regional and global peace, prosperity, and stability. They also expressed their shared resolve to cooperate on realising a "Free and Open Indo-Pacific."





This cooperation forms part of a broader strategic partnership involving multiple sectors, including clean energy, critical minerals, and digital infrastructure.





Earlier in 2025, significant steps included Japan’s investments targeting ¥10 trillion (approximately ₹6 trillion) in India over the next decade, focusing specifically on semiconductor manufacturing, AI development, rare earth minerals, and economic security initiatives.





Concrete projects have emerged, such as partnerships between Japanese semiconductor firms like Renesas Electronics and Tokyo Electron with Indian companies and research institutions, boosting India’s semiconductor ecosystem.





Further collaboration spans digital communications with joint efforts in 5G and Open RAN technologies and clean energy projects involving ammonia co-firing and renewable portfolios. Scientific and research cooperation has also intensified, with initiatives in AI, quantum technologies, and space exploration.





Programs encouraging academic and industry partnerships support innovation, especially in AI strategic collaboration through joint research and Large Language Model development.





The Japan-India partnership highlighted at the G20 Summit underlines an expansive and ambitious roadmap for cooperation in advanced technologies that are vital to both nations’ economic security and technological sovereignty, marking a significant step in bilateral relations and technological advancement for the coming decade.​





Based On ANI Report







