



Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Netherlands Prime Minister Dick Schoof on the sidelines of the G20 Summit held in Johannesburg on November 23, 2025.





During their meeting, the leaders discussed the rapidly growing bilateral partnership between India and the Netherlands, focusing on key sectors such as water resources, innovation, technology, and energy. PM Modi emphasised the commitment of both countries to continue deepening trade and investment linkages in the times ahead.





Modi highlighted that the partnership is expanding swiftly, with significant collaboration in innovation and energy domains, acknowledging the Netherlands as a vital partner. Prime Minister Schoof noted the Netherlands' role as the fourth-largest investor in India and expressed eagerness to expand mutual investments through the Strategic Partnership.





He also mentioned his planned participation in the India-AI Impact Summit in New Delhi next year, underscoring the long-term and evolving nature of the countries' cooperation amid a rapidly changing global landscape.





Beyond this bilateral meeting, PM Modi held talks with several other world leaders at the summit. This included a bilateral meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, where they discussed enhancing cooperation in commerce, cultural exchanges, technology, skilling, artificial intelligence, and critical minerals. Modi congratulated Ramaphosa on South Africa's successful G20 Presidency.





Other notable interactions included meetings with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, Brazilian President Lula da Silva, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. With each, Modi discussed strengthening trade, cultural ties, strategic partnerships, technological and investment cooperation, and global progress.





Sharing a 'Family Photo' from the summit, PM Modi underscored the collective affirmation of the G20 leaders' shared commitment to global progress, prosperity, and cooperation under the spirit of unity and development.





This series of high-level engagements at the G20 Summit showcased India's active role in fostering international partnerships across multiple dimensions, from innovation and technology to commerce and culture, reflecting a broad and dynamic foreign policy agenda.​





Based On ANI Report







