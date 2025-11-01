Novator 9M729 missile launch from Kapustin Yar military rocket launch complex near Volgograd





The Kremlin has declined to provide direct comments on reports suggesting Russia has used Novator 9M729 missiles against Ukraine, instead directing all related inquiries to the Russian Ministry of Defence.





This came after a Reuters report citing senior Ukrainian sources claimed that Moscow had fired the controversial missile 23 times since August.





Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that only the military could clarify details about the specific missiles and delivery systems used in current operations. He stressed that such technical and operational questions fall under the jurisdiction of the Defence Ministry, not the Presidential Administration.





The 9M729 missile, also known by its NATO designation SSC‑8, had previously sparked international controversy for allegedly breaching the Intermediate‑Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty. The United States withdrew from the pact in 2019, accusing Russia of developing and deploying a system capable of flying beyond the treaty’s 500‑kilometre range limit. Moscow has consistently denied those allegations.





Peskov reiterated Russia’s earlier stance, recalling that American claims about the missile’s extended range were “unfounded” and had been “convincingly refuted” by Russian explanations. He emphasised that Moscow had at the time maintained full compliance with the now‑defunct treaty.





The INF Treaty, originally signed in 1987, banned both countries from possessing or testing ground‑launched ballistic and cruise missiles with ranges between 500 and 5,500 kilometres. Its collapse removed one of the cornerstones of Cold War‑era arms control, leading to growing security anxieties in Europe about a renewed missile deployment race.





In previous statements, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov asserted that the 9M729 had never been tested or developed for ranges beyond the treaty’s restrictions. However, Western military analysts have long suggested that the weapon’s true range could exceed 2,000 kilometres, potentially covering large parts of Europe.





While Moscow’s direct involvement in recent reported strikes remains unconfirmed, the alleged use of the 9M729 in Ukraine could reignite global debate on arms control compliance. Analysts warn that such developments risk further eroding the remnants of international missile regulation frameworks.





Based On Reuters Report







