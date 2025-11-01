Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held pivotal talks with Malaysian Defence Minister Dato' Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, highlighting mutual interests in expanding the India-Malaysia defence partnership. Both sides explored avenues for strengthened cooperation amidst a dynamic regional landscape.





At the ASEAN-India Defence Ministers’ informal meeting, Singh emphasised the enduring stability provided by ASEAN-India ties in an uncertain global environment. He underscored the importance of rapid joint economic growth and prioritised the conclusion of the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement review to elevate trade relations.





Singh outlined India’s proactive support for international law and engagement in counter-terrorism and disaster relief in the South China Sea. He reaffirmed India’s support for freedom of navigation and respect for international legal frameworks, specifically UNCLOS, calling for peaceful resolution of disputes for regional stability.





Maritime security featured prominently as a foundation of India-ASEAN engagement. Singh commended ASEAN for advancing the ASEAN-India Maritime Exercise, stressing the strategic significance of the Indo-Pacific’s sea lines of communication, through which over half of India’s trade flows. He reiterated India’s advocacy for a rules-based maritime order and reaffirmed support for ASEAN-led maritime interests.





At the ministerial meeting, Singh introduced the second edition of the ASEAN-India Initiative for Women in UN Peacekeeping Operations, in alignment with UN targets to increase women’s involvement in peace missions. The programme, conducted in two phases, aims to equip women officers via custom training and focus on civilian protection exercises.





Singh proposed establishing a dedicated forum to boost strategic cooperation between Indian and ASEAN defence think tanks. This initiative aims to foster dialogue, collaborative policy research, and capacity building to respond to evolving Indo-Pacific security challenges. He encouraged ASEAN partners to nominate key experts to participate in this institutionalised dialogue.





Singh anticipated robust participation from ASEAN nations in the ASEAN-India Maritime Exercise and International Fleet Review 2026, to be hosted in India. These engagements are expected to deepen naval interoperability, enhance maritime safety, and reinforce freedom of navigation in the region.





Alongside Malaysia, Singh held productive bilateral meetings with Singapore’s Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing and US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth in Kuala Lumpur. These discussions reaffirmed the momentum in defence cooperation, with both Singapore and the US expressing commitment to deepening industry and technology collaboration with India.





Singh’s visit to Malaysia was anchored in his participation at the 12th ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus), cementing India’s strategic footprint and collaborative intent in regional security affairs.





Based On ANI Report







