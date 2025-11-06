



The NASA–ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) mission, the first joint Earth observation satellite developed by India and the United States, will officially become operational on Friday.





ISRO Chairman V Narayanan confirmed that the mission’s calibration phase has been completed, paving the way for full-scale data operations. The declaration will be made during a dedicated conclave scheduled for 7 November.





Weighing 2,400 kilograms, NISAR was launched on 30 July from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre aboard a GSLV rocket. It represents one of the most ambitious and expensive Earth observation projects ever undertaken, designed to deliver unparalleled global monitoring capabilities.





At the heart of NISAR’s mission are its dual radar payloads — the L-band system developed by NASA and the S-band sensor built by ISRO. This configuration makes it the first satellite to carry two SAR (Synthetic Aperture Radar) systems, enabling high-resolution imaging regardless of weather or daylight conditions.





The L-band radar is uniquely capable of penetrating dense forest canopies, allowing it to analyse soil moisture, forest biomass, and subtle ground or ice movements. It will play a vital role in tracking the dynamics of glaciers, polar ice sheets, and tectonic shifts across continents.





Complementing it, the S-band radar is tuned for finer surface details. It will observe grasslands, agricultural zones and snow cover, helping researchers assess crop health, vegetation density and seasonal moisture variations. Together, both radars will deliver a complete profile of the Earth’s surface, assisting in ecosystem monitoring, disaster management, and climate research.





The satellite’s design allows for near-global coverage every 12 days, ensuring frequent, consistent data for scientists worldwide. The system’s ability to observe through clouds, rain, and darkness enhances its reliability in remote and dynamically changing regions.





Speaking on the mission’s scientific promise, Narayanan emphasised that NISAR would significantly enhance Earth system science by enabling precision tracking of environmental changes. With its combined L- and S-band data streams, policymakers and climate scientists will gain a detailed record of land deformation, coastline evolution, and other geophysical processes.





NISAR’s successful calibration marks another achievement in the growing space partnership between India and the United States. It highlights the increasing complexity and scale of ISRO’s research collaborations, as the agency continues to strengthen its global role in space-based observation and planetary science.





Alongside this milestone, ISRO is advancing preparations for its next major project — the Gaganyaan human spaceflight programme. Narayanan revealed that the first uncrewed Gaganyaan mission is slated for launch in January 2026. The eventual goal is to send Indian astronauts into space aboard an indigenous launch vehicle by 2027, marking a defining moment for India’s spacefaring ambitions.





NISAR’s operational debut thus arrives at a pivotal time for the Indian space programme, symbolising both technological maturity and deepening international cooperation in high-precision Earth science missions.





Agencies







