



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh strongly criticised Congress leader and Lok Sabha Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi for his recent comments on the Indian Army, cautioning him against politicising the armed forces.





Speaking at a public rally in Banka, Bihar, on Wednesday, Singh reminded that the Indian Army has always upheld a single sacred duty — service to the nation above all divisions.





The Defence Minister affirmed that soldiers follow the principles of “Sainya Dharma”, meaning their only religion is duty towards India. He asserted that the armed forces have consistently demonstrated courage and sacrifice during moments of national crisis, upholding the nation’s honour through their valour on the battlefield.





Singh said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supports social and economic reservations to uplift disadvantaged groups. However, he drew a clear line against extending caste-based reservations to the armed forces, stressing that the Army must remain above caste, religion, or political distinctions. “Our soldiers stand united under one faith — that of devotion to the motherland,” Singh told the gathering.





He further accused the Congress of promoting caste and religious divisions for political gain, warning that such politics had caused immense damage to India’s social fabric.





The minister reiterated that the BJP’s vision is to promote inclusive growth and ensure social equity without discrimination. He said the Indian civilisation has always emphasised unity, not division, and that true leadership lies in uniting all sections of society.





Rajnath Singh also referred to the recent counter-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir, codenamed Operation Sindoor, conducted after the terror attack in Pahalgam.





He confirmed that the operation eliminated key terrorist hideouts belonging to major organisations operating in the Valley. Although Singh described it as “temporarily postponed”, he declared that India would not hesitate to relaunch the mission if terrorism re-emerges in the region.





The minister said the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack had targeted civilians based on religion, a move that deeply angered the nation. He stressed that India’s robust military response proved that the country was no longer perceived as a weak state but as a confident power capable of defending its citizens and interests decisively. “India’s global reputation has risen because of the courage of our soldiers,” Singh remarked.





Rajnath Singh’s remarks came in response to Rahul Gandhi’s statements made a day earlier at a rally in Kutumba, Bihar, which have since triggered political controversy. In his address, Gandhi alleged that the Indian Army, along with other key national institutions such as the bureaucracy, judiciary, and corporate sector, was dominated by only 10% of the population — primarily from upper-caste backgrounds.





He argued that despite forming 90% of the population, India’s marginalised communities, including Dalits, Mahadalits, backward classes, and minorities, remain underrepresented in positions of power. Gandhi stated that this lack of representation perpetuates structural inequality across institutional hierarchies.





He also claimed that India’s largest industrial conglomerates, such as those owned by Adani and Ambani, are concentrated within this same elite demographic, controlling wealth, resources, and influence disproportionately.





The comments have drawn sharp rebuke from the BJP, which accused Gandhi of disrespecting the armed forces and attempting to draw them into caste-based electoral debate. Several ruling party leaders echoed Rajnath Singh’s view that the Indian Army operates free from caste or community differentiation, guided solely by patriotism and discipline.





The controversy has emerged just ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, making it a flashpoint in the ongoing campaign. The first phase of voting across 121 constituencies will take place on Thursday, 6 November, followed by the second phase over 122 constituencies on 11 November.





Votes will be counted on 14 November as Bihar heads into a politically charged election climate, now dominated by a debate on caste, inclusion, and national integrity.





Based On ANI Report







