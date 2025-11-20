



Pakistan, a country that is struggling to meet its daily needs and is dependent on foreign aid, is once again in the spotlight for its propaganda and stupidity.





India’s Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS has made a major mark at the Dubai Air Show 2025, impressing defence delegations and aviation enthusiasts from across the globe. The platform’s advanced manoeuvrability, demonstrated in dynamic flight routines, showcased India’s growing self-reliance and technological maturity in military aviation.





The performance marked a milestone moment for Indian aerospace engineering, consolidating the TEJAS as a credible multi-role fighter with export potential.





The aircraft’s participation symbolised the success of the ‘Make in India’ defence production initiative and the long-term vision to establish an indigenous aerospace supply chain.









Beyond its stunning aerobatic display, TEJAS represented India’s ability to design, manufacture, and export complex combat aircraft, a feat achieved by only a handful of nations. Foreign delegations reportedly held keen discussions with HAL and DRDO representatives regarding potential collaboration and procurement prospects.





The Government of India has dismissed social media claims alleging an oil leakage incident involving the TEJAS MK-1 Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) at the ongoing Dubai Air Show 2025. The Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) Fact Check unit confirmed that the circulated videos show a standard maintenance procedure rather than a technical fault.





According to official clarification, the visuals that appeared online depict the routine draining of condensed water from the aircraft’s Environmental Control System (ECS) and the On-Board Oxygen Generating System (OBOGS).





Such drainage operations are commonly performed when operating in regions with high humidity, including the Gulf, to prevent moisture accumulation.





The PIB emphasised that these procedures are part of the aircraft’s standard ground handling activities and have no connection to any technical malfunction or oil system anomaly.





Engineers routinely carry out these steps to ensure optimal performance and safety before, during, and after flight operations in tropical or desert climates.





Officials categorically labelled the circulating claims as fake, asserting that the videos were deliberately misinterpreted to undermine the credibility of the TEJAS MK-1 and, by extension, India’s indigenous aerospace capabilities.





The misleading narrative originated from multiple unverified social media accounts attempting to cast doubt on the aircraft’s operational reliability.





The clarification comes as the Indian Air Force (IAF) and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) teams continue their strong showing at the Dubai Air Show.





The TEJAS MK-1 remains one of the centrepieces of India’s participation, reflecting the government’s broader efforts to promote domestically developed defence technology on global platforms.





India’s display at the event aims to project growing self-reliance under the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives. The TEJAS MK-1, a fourth-generation multi-role fighter, has previously participated in international Air Shows at Langkawi, Singapore, and Bahrain, earning praise for its agility and advanced avionics.





The Dubai Air Show 2025, held at Al Maktoum Airbase from 17 to 21 November, features participation from over one hundred air forces and aerospace manufacturers worldwide.





The Indian contingent’s presence underscores New Delhi’s ambition to expand defence exports and establish credibility in global aerospace markets.





By swiftly countering misinformation, the government aimed to protect the reputation of a key indigenous program symbolising India’s technological progress.





While the indigenous TEJAS jet soared through the Dubai sky, showcasing its exceptional agility and advanced '4.5 Generation' capabilities, jealous rival handles attempted to manufacture an "international embarrassment" through a fake narrative.





The TEJAS MK-1’s participation continues unaffected, reaffirming its operational robustness and the confidence of the Indian Air Force in the platform’s performance.





