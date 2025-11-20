



The Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory (DMRL), on its 62nd Annual Day, marked a significant milestone by transferring advanced materials technologies to key Indian industry partners, strengthening the domestic production of strategic defence-grade steels and armour systems.​





DMR-249A Naval-Grade Steel For Maritime Applications





The transfer of DMR-249A naval-grade steel manufacturing technology to Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) and JSW Steel stands out





This steel is versatile, produced in varied thicknesses suited for warship hulls and other maritime platforms. The DMR-249A steel is a low-carbon, low-alloy steel developed specifically for strategic naval applications, manufactured with stringent control over hydrogen content to prevent defects such as "Hair Line Cracks."





Despite lacking vacuum degassing facilities at the Bokaro Steel Plant, the partners achieved superior mechanical properties and microstructure through careful process controls, ensuring consistent high quality.​





DMR-1700 High-Performance Steel For Critical Defence Platforms





The transfer of DMR-1700 steel forging and mill-form manufacturing technology to Saarloha Advanced Materials enables production of a new nickel-silicon-chromium-cobalt-molybdenum low alloy steel with about 7% total alloy content.





DMR-1700 steel exhibits a strength-toughness combination superior to many commonly used low alloy steels and approaches that of more expensive maraging steels but at a much lower cost.





It is tailored for use in high-stress defence components including missile motor casings and other critical platforms requiring exceptional mechanical strength and fracture toughness.​





Lightweight Composite Armour For Wheeled Armoured Platform (WhAP)





DMRL also transferred lightweight composite armour manufacturing technology to NTB International Pvt Ltd to enhance indigenous protection solutions for armoured vehicles like the Wheeled Armoured Platform.





The composite armour utilises advanced ceramic materials embedded in a polymer matrix offering all-round ballistic protection at high levels (STANAG Level II and III). The technology ensures superior mobility, impact resistance and weather resilience while adding minimal weight, thus improving manoeuvrability across diverse terrains.​





Collectively, these technology transfers represent a major boost to India’s self-reliance in critical defence materials. They facilitate domestic manufacture of strategic-grade high-strength steel and innovative armour, improving support for India’s naval, land and advanced defence systems, while reducing dependence on imports.​





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







