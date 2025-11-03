

The Pakistan Navy expects to induct its first Chinese-designed Hangor-class submarine into service in 2026 as part of a major $5 billion defence partnership with Beijing.

The deal, which covers a total of eight advanced diesel-electric submarines, is intended to strengthen Pakistan’s presence in the North Arabian Sea and the wider Indian Ocean region.

Admiral Naveed Ashraf confirmed the progress in an interview with China’s Global Times, saying that construction was “progressing smoothly” and that the submarines would significantly enhance the navy’s underwater warfare capabilities.

The first four submarines are being built in China, while the remaining four will be assembled at Pakistan’s Karachi Shipyard to bolster indigenous shipbuilding expertise and maintenance know-how.





So far, three of these Hangor-class vessels have already been launched into the Yangtze River from Wuchang Shipyard in Hubei province. The induction of the first unit in 2026 marks an important phase in Pakistan’s naval modernisation program, coming amid deepening strategic and defence ties with China.





Admiral Ashraf praised Chinese-origin military equipment as reliable, technologically advanced, and well suited to Pakistan Navy’s operational requirements. He pointed to a growing focus on integrating new technologies, including unmanned platforms, artificial intelligence, and advanced electronic warfare systems. The admiral said that Pakistan was exploring broader cooperation with China in these emerging domains.





The timing of this development follows escalating military tensions, highlighted earlier this year when Pakistan’s air force used Chinese-built J-10 fighter jets to shoot down an Indian Air Force Rafale. The incident, involving two nuclear-armed rivals, raised debate within defence circles over the performance of Western versus Chinese weapon systems.





Beyond defence sales, China’s growing investment through the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) continues to deepen economic and strategic integration between the two countries. The corridor—stretching roughly 3,000 kilometres from Xinjiang to Gwadar—forms a vital link in China’s Belt and Road Initiative, providing an overland route to the Arabian Sea that bypasses the vulnerable Strait of Malacca.





For Pakistan, the submarine deal represents a leap in underwater warfare capabilities as well as self-reliance in naval construction. For Beijing, it strengthens a key node in its expanding Indian Ocean footprint—a move viewed with concern in New Delhi.





India currently operates a mixed fleet of nuclear-powered and diesel-electric submarines developed through collaboration with France, Germany, and Russia, alongside its own indigenous Arihant-class program.





Admiral Ashraf concluded that Pakistan-China cooperation now extends beyond pure equipment transfers, reflecting “a shared strategic outlook and mutual trust.” He said the next decade would see deeper collaboration in training, shipbuilding technology, interoperability, and joint research—cementing what he called a “long-standing and evolving maritime partnership.”





Based On Reuters Report







