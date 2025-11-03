The Indian Navy announced that the newly launched CMS-03 communication satellite will deliver extensive and secure telecommunication coverage across the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). The advanced satellite, developed by ISRO, is designed to strengthen the Navy’s space-based communication network and maritime domain awareness capabilities.

Weighing 4,410 kilograms, CMS-03 is India’s heaviest and most sophisticated communication satellite to date. It offers high-capacity bandwidth to ensure seamless, secure links between Indian naval ships, submarines, aircraft, and Maritime Operations Centres. The system enables uninterrupted voice, data, and video communications critical for real-time coordination in blue-water operations.

The satellite was successfully launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, marking another step in India’s growing self-reliance in high-end space technology. The mission forms a key part of the Navy’s strategy to leverage indigenous aerospace infrastructure for strategic communication dominance at sea.

CMS-03 is a fully indigenous, multi-band communication satellite designed to cover a broad oceanic region, including the Indian landmass and extended maritime zones. It carries transponders capable of functioning across multiple communication bands, thereby improving redundancy, capacity, and resilience of naval networks.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed the satellite’s launch as a “major milestone” reflecting India’s commitment to ‘Atmanirbharta’ (self-reliance) in defence and space sectors. He praised ISRO’s continued efforts in advancing technological innovation and national capability, stating that India’s pursuit of excellence in space has contributed to both defence preparedness and national pride.

A naval spokesperson emphasised that the satellite would provide robust, secure, and uninterrupted communications across the Indian Ocean Region. In an age of multi-dimensional maritime threats, the CMS-03 will enable the Navy to maintain a high level of situational awareness and operational readiness through integrated data and imagery links.

The CMS-03’s indigenous design includes several state-of-the-art components tailored to meet the Navy’s unique operational demands. It underlines India’s push to expand space-based assets dedicated to strategic and defence communications, ensuring autonomy, resilience, and information security in critical maritime operations.

CMS-03 Satellite: Technical And Operational Summary

CategoryDetails
Mission NameCMS-03 Communication Satellite
Developer / AgencyIndian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)
User / BeneficiaryIndian Navy
PurposeEnhance space-based communication and maritime domain awareness across the Indian Ocean Region
Launch VehicleGSLV MK-III (LVM-3)
Launch SiteSatish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota
Launch DateNovember 2025
Orbit TypeGeostationary Earth Orbit
Mission ObjectiveProvide secure, high-bandwidth, multi-band communications for all naval platforms
Satellite Mass4,410 kg
Design Life12–15 years
Payload ConfigurationMulti-band communication payload with high-capacity transponders
Communication BandsMulti-frequency (supports redundancy and high data throughput)
Payload CapabilitiesSupports simultaneous voice, data, and video communications
Security FeaturesIndigenous encryption technology and anti-jamming measures
Coverage AreaPrimary: Indian Ocean Region; Secondary: Indian landmass and extended maritime territories
Connectivity SupportedShips, submarines, aircraft, and Maritime Operations Centres
Technological HighlightsEnhanced beam-forming, indigenous components, and secure link architecture
Strategic AdvantagesImproves real-time maritime situational awareness and network resilience
Indigenous ContributionDesigned and built in India under Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative
National SignificanceStrengthens India’s secure maritime communication infrastructure and reduces foreign dependency

Based On PTI Report