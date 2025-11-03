



The Indian Navy announced that the newly launched CMS-03 communication satellite will deliver extensive and secure telecommunication coverage across the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). The advanced satellite, developed by ISRO, is designed to strengthen the Navy’s space-based communication network and maritime domain awareness capabilities.





Weighing 4,410 kilograms, CMS-03 is India’s heaviest and most sophisticated communication satellite to date. It offers high-capacity bandwidth to ensure seamless, secure links between Indian naval ships, submarines, aircraft, and Maritime Operations Centres. The system enables uninterrupted voice, data, and video communications critical for real-time coordination in blue-water operations.





The satellite was successfully launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, marking another step in India’s growing self-reliance in high-end space technology. The mission forms a key part of the Navy’s strategy to leverage indigenous aerospace infrastructure for strategic communication dominance at sea.





CMS-03 is a fully indigenous, multi-band communication satellite designed to cover a broad oceanic region, including the Indian landmass and extended maritime zones. It carries transponders capable of functioning across multiple communication bands, thereby improving redundancy, capacity, and resilience of naval networks.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed the satellite’s launch as a “major milestone” reflecting India’s commitment to ‘Atmanirbharta’ (self-reliance) in defence and space sectors. He praised ISRO’s continued efforts in advancing technological innovation and national capability, stating that India’s pursuit of excellence in space has contributed to both defence preparedness and national pride.





A naval spokesperson emphasised that the satellite would provide robust, secure, and uninterrupted communications across the Indian Ocean Region. In an age of multi-dimensional maritime threats, the CMS-03 will enable the Navy to maintain a high level of situational awareness and operational readiness through integrated data and imagery links.





The CMS-03’s indigenous design includes several state-of-the-art components tailored to meet the Navy’s unique operational demands. It underlines India’s push to expand space-based assets dedicated to strategic and defence communications, ensuring autonomy, resilience, and information security in critical maritime operations.





CMS-03 Satellite: Technical And Operational Summary





Category Details Mission Name CMS-03 Communication Satellite Developer / Agency Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) User / Beneficiary Indian Navy Purpose Enhance space-based communication and maritime domain awareness across the Indian Ocean Region Launch Vehicle GSLV MK-III (LVM-3) Launch Site Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota Launch Date November 2025 Orbit Type Geostationary Earth Orbit Mission Objective Provide secure, high-bandwidth, multi-band communications for all naval platforms Satellite Mass 4,410 kg Design Life 12–15 years Payload Configuration Multi-band communication payload with high-capacity transponders Communication Bands Multi-frequency (supports redundancy and high data throughput) Payload Capabilities Supports simultaneous voice, data, and video communications Security Features Indigenous encryption technology and anti-jamming measures Coverage Area Primary: Indian Ocean Region; Secondary: Indian landmass and extended maritime territories Connectivity Supported Ships, submarines, aircraft, and Maritime Operations Centres Technological Highlights Enhanced beam-forming, indigenous components, and secure link architecture Strategic Advantages Improves real-time maritime situational awareness and network resilience Indigenous Contribution Designed and built in India under Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative National Significance Strengthens India’s secure maritime communication infrastructure and reduces foreign dependency













Based On PTI Report