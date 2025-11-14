



The Philippines’ Ambassador to the United States, Jose Manuel del Gallego Romualdez, has described India as one of Manila’s “top partners and friends,” highlighting the growing defence and technological cooperation between the two nations.





Speaking at a private gathering in Washington on Wednesday evening, Romualdez underscored the significance of India’s export of the BrahMos missile system to the Philippines as a milestone in their strategic relationship. He noted that Manila viewed India’s support as vital to its defence modernisation and regional deterrence capabilities.





Romualdez emphasised that the Philippines was procuring several systems, including the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, and exploring technology partnerships with Indian firms. He said, “We are working with India on both acquisition and technology fronts. They have been very supportive of us, and we consider them among our most reliable friends.”





The envoy’s remarks follow the formal public unveiling of the BrahMos missile system by the Philippine Marine Corps earlier this week. The induction marks a significant leap in the Philippines’ coastal defence prowess, particularly at a time of escalating tensions in the South China Sea.





Under the 2022 contract worth around USD 375 million, the Philippines became the first foreign customer of India’s BrahMos Aerospace. The system, with a strike range of nearly 290 kilometres, is being deployed by the Shore-Based Anti-Ship Missile Battalion to enhance maritime domain awareness and denial capabilities.





Romualdez also reflected on the positive momentum generated by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr’s August visit to New Delhi, describing it as “a very fruitful and forward-looking engagement.” Marcos’ five-day trip included detailed discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior Indian officials aimed at upgrading bilateral ties to a strategic partnership.





The two sides agreed to broaden cooperation in multiple sectors including defence production, maritime security, trade connectivity, and emerging technologies. They reaffirmed commitment to maintaining a free, open, and rules-based Indo-Pacific order.





India pledged to assist the Philippines in developing Sovereign Data Cloud Infrastructure under a pilot project, strengthening Manila’s digital self-reliance. Additionally, New Delhi invited the Philippines to join the Information Fusion Centre – Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR) for enhanced maritime situational awareness and collaborative security.





Both countries also adopted the Terms of Reference to initiate negotiations on a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA), aimed at easing market access and promoting supply chain resilience.





After the bilateral talks, Prime Minister Modi emphasised India’s support for “peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific,” while President Marcos reaffirmed Manila’s desire to work closely with New Delhi “for a free and open region anchored in mutual respect and shared values.”





The renewed momentum underlines India’s expanding footprint in Southeast Asian security and the Philippines’ intent to diversify its strategic partnerships beyond traditional allies. The BrahMos programme, seen as a symbol of trust and technological excellence, has thus become the centrepiece of a new era in Indo-Philippine relations—bridging defence cooperation, strategic alignment, and shared regional vision.





Philippines News







