



The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has signed a contract worth ₹2,095.70 crore with Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) for the procurement of INVAR anti-tank guided missiles.





The missiles will be supplied to equip the Indian Army’s fleet of T-90 main battle tanks, significantly enhancing their firepower and lethality in mechanised operations.





The acquisition has been concluded under the ‘Buy (Indian)’ category of defence procurement, reaffirming the government’s focus on strengthening indigenous capabilities and self-reliance in weapon manufacturing. Under this scheme, all key components of the missile system, including the guidance and propulsion sub-systems, are produced domestically at BDL’s facilities.





The INVAR missile is a laser-guided anti-tank weapon with a high hit probability against both stationary and moving armoured targets. It can be launched directly through the gun barrel of the T-90 tank, enabling quick reaction and enhanced firing accuracy under combat conditions.





Designed for precision engagements, the missile can defeat modern armoured vehicles protected by explosive reactive armour, ensuring tactical superiority in the battlefield environment.





According to the Ministry’s official statement, the procurement will substantially boost the Indian Army’s operational readiness, particularly in high-intensity conflict zones where armoured warfare continues to play a decisive role.





The INVAR system, integrated with advanced targeting technology, offers longer engagement ranges and higher survivability for tank crews.





Bharat Dynamics Limited, one of India’s leading defence public sector undertakings, has been a longstanding partner in missile manufacturing for the Indian Armed Forces. Through this contract, BDL continues to strengthen its role in supplying state-of-the-art guided weapon systems for various branches of the military.





This procurement follows a series of recent defence contracts focused on modernising India’s armoured and missile capabilities. It also aligns with the broader Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, which aims to reduce import dependency by fostering indigenous design, development, and production across the defence sector.





Agencies







