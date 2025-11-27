



French aerospace giant Safran has reiterated its resolve to establish a final assembly line for Rafale fighter jet engines and critical components in India, contingent on further orders from the Indian Air Force (IAF). This move would represent the first time Safran sets up such a facility outside France, highlighting a major industrial milestone.





At the inauguration of a new maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility for LEAP engines in Hyderabad, Safran CEO Olivier Andries confirmed the company’s long-term strategic commitment to India. The new MRO centre underscores Safran's intensifying investment in the country’s aerospace sector.





Safran has an enduring presence in India spanning over seventy years. It currently supplies crucial parts for Rafale jets, including landing gear, electrical and oxygen systems, and ejectable seats. According to Andries, Safran provides many critical components integral to the Rafale platform.





India’s latest defence procurement includes an order for 26 Rafale M naval variant aircraft, adding to the existing fleet of 36 IAF-operated Rafale jets and 47 Mirage 2000 fighters. This procurement strengthens the case for establishing local assembly capabilities.





In a parallel development, Safran performed a ground breaking ceremony for a dedicated MRO facility for the M88 engine, which powers the Rafale fighters. This 5,000-square-metre facility, with an investment exceeding €40 million, will deliver MRO services for over 600 engine modules annually. It is projected to employ 150 personnel at full scale.





Safran stated that the new MRO centre will prioritise service for engines operating within the IAF and extend support to other international M88 engine customers. India remains a significant market for Safran’s military aerospace engines.





Additionally, Safran’s Aircraft Engine Services India facility is now the largest MRO centre globally for LEAP engines. These engines power popular narrow-body aircraft such as the Airbus A320 and Boeing 737, manufactured by CFM International—a joint venture between Safran Aircraft Engines and GE Aerospace.





This position further cements Safran’s expanding footprint in the Indian aerospace ecosystem.





Based On PTI Report







