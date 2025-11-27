



The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has called on the government to issue an official statement addressing the mounting rumours concerning the health of its founder, Imran Khan, who remains imprisoned. The party has urged authorities to facilitate an immediate family meeting with Khan to dispel doubts about his condition and whereabouts.





Recent weeks have seen repeated refusals by Adiala jail authorities to allow Khan’s sisters to meet him. Their inability to contact him has led to growing anxiety and public sit-ins outside the prison. This lack of transparency has intensified speculation about Khan’s health on social media platforms, especially X, where the hashtag #WhereIsImranKhan trended.





The PTI issued a statement on X condemning what it described as “despicable” rumours circulating via Afghan and Indian media, as well as foreign social media accounts. It demanded that the interior ministry and government urgently dismiss these claims through a clear and official announcement, and arrange a meeting between Khan and his family without delay.





The party further requested a “formal and transparent statement” from the state to confirm Khan’s health, security, and present status. PTI also called for an investigation into the origins of the sensitive rumours, insisting that the "facts be presented before the nation" to avoid any uncertainty about the leader’s situation.





The statement underscored the government’s responsibility for Khan’s security, constitutional rights, and humane treatment in custody. PTI affirmed its intent to pursue all available legal and political avenues to counter the rumours and reveal the truth to the public.





Meher Bano Qureshi, a senior PTI leader, described the rumours as “alarming” and held the government accountable for Khan’s safety. She advocated that the most credible way to verify his condition was to allow his sisters, lawyers, and party representatives to meet him in person.





In response to the speculation, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif referred to a video in which Khan criticised former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif over prison facilities. Asif claimed Khan currently enjoys favourable conditions, including a television, externally supplied food, exercise equipment, a double bed, and velvet bedding. He contrasted these amenities with his own prison experience, involving cold floors, limited blankets, and no hot water.





Asif challenged Khan to heed his own words broadcast over the jail loudspeaker and urged him "to fear God." His remarks sought to portray that Khan’s health and comfort were being adequately maintained.





Imran Khan, aged 73, has been held in custody since August 2023, serving time in Adiala jail linked to a 190 million-pound corruption case. He also faces ongoing trials related to the May 9, 2023, events under Pakistan's Anti-Terrorism Act.





PTI has persistently raised concerns about Khan’s health during incarceration, with increasing public unease over the lack of transparent information available from the authorities. The situation continues to influence national political discourse and media coverage in Pakistan and abroad.