



India has intensified its strategic posture along the eastern frontier with the establishment of three new military garrisons near the critical Siliguri Corridor. The move comes amid growing concerns over China’s expanding military infrastructure across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and Beijing’s deepening defence cooperation with Pakistan.





Known as the “Chicken’s Neck,” the Siliguri Corridor is a narrow land bridge connecting mainland India with the country’s eight north-eastern states.





At its narrowest point, it spans just 17 kilometres, bordered by Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and China’s Chumbi Valley in Tibet. The corridor’s vulnerability and importance make it one of India’s most crucial geopolitical choke-points.





Serving as the only land route to the north-east, it anchors an intricate network of highways, railways, and air routes extending from Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri through to Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. Its security is thus central to India’s national integrity, territorial connectivity, and rapid military mobilisation capability.





Recent satellite intelligence from Planet Labs indicates that China is constructing fortified air defence installations in the Tibet Autonomous Region. These sites reportedly include retractable-roof shelters designed to conceal missile launch systems, providing both operational flexibility and protection against detection or pre-emptive strikes.





Analysts believe that Beijing’s sustained infrastructure expansion aims to increase survivability of missile systems and reduce response times near the border. This development has prompted India to reinforce its posture across the eastern sector, particularly along the Siliguri axis.





China’s intensifying military partnership with Pakistan has further raised alarm among Indian defence planners. According to Lieutenant General Rahul R. Singh, Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Capability Development and Sustenance), the collaboration has evolved beyond arms transfers into an active test bed for advanced warfare systems.





He noted that “China is able to test its weapons in live operational environments through its partner Pakistan. Nearly 81 per cent of Pakistan’s military hardware is Chinese.” He also cautioned that Beijing’s real-time intelligence-sharing with Islamabad provides tactical insights during high-level border negotiations.





Responding to these developments, India has strengthened its eastern theatre with layered defensive assets. The region already houses Rafale fighter squadrons, BrahMos missile regiments, and S-400 air defence systems. To complement these, three new garrisons are being developed at Bamuni (Assam), Kishanganj (Bihar), and Chopra (West Bengal).





The Lachit Barphukan Military Station at Bamuni will operate under the 4 Corps (Gajraj Corps), headquartered in Tezpur. It will serve as a technical and surveillance hub, managing area control and counter-infiltration operations. The Kishanganj base will function as a rapid deployment and logistics centre, while the Chopra installation will oversee intelligence coordination and border response under the Brahmastra Corps.





Eastern Army Commander Lieutenant General R.C. Tiwari recently laid the foundation stone for the Bamuni base after inspecting troop positions at Chopra. These garrisons are expected to strengthen collaboration with the Border Security Force (BSF), addressing existing gaps along the 4,096-kilometre India–Bangladesh frontier. Together, they will deepen joint operational readiness across state boundaries and improve deterrence against hostile manoeuvres.





The Indian Air Force underlined its commitment to the east with a major flying display in Guwahati, marking the first air show of its kind in the Northeast. The event showcased frontline aircraft and aerial precision manoeuvres, symbolising the region’s emerging strategic weight.





Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the display on social media, remarking that the air show demonstrated “the strength, skill, and spirit” of the IAF so close to the Chicken’s Neck, where four international borders meet. He said the overwhelming public support for India’s “Air Warriors” sends a strong signal to the nation’s adversaries.





Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi has described the Siliguri region as India’s “strongest defence corridor,” reflecting its upgraded infrastructure and enhanced troop mobility. With multiple formations from West Bengal, Sikkim, and the Northeast now networked for coordinated action, the corridor acts as a secure pivot for both defensive and offensive contingencies.





Beyond its defence relevance, the corridor plays a pivotal role in India’s trade, transport, and regional development. Rail infrastructure centred on the New Jalpaiguri (NJP) junction connects to strategic logistics routes leading to Assam, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh. From Guwahati, arterial highways extend to Tawang — a key frontier post near the Chinese border.





The combination of strategic garrisons, integrated transport links, and advanced air defences underscores the corridor’s dual role as a lifeline for the Northeast and a hardened shield for India’s eastern frontier.





Agencies







