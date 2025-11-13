



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a significant meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Niagara, Canada. The discussion, which took place on Wednesday morning, underscored the continuing efforts of both nations to strengthen trade relations and coordinate positions on pressing global issues.

Jaishankar, in a post on platform X, expressed appreciation for Rubio’s message of condolence over the tragic loss of lives in the recent blast in Delhi. He described the meeting as constructive, noting that it reinforced the growing convergence between India and the United States on several bilateral and strategic matters.





The primary agenda focused on trade, supply chain resilience, and economic connectivity—key themes shaping Indo-US cooperation amid shifting global trade dynamics. Both leaders reviewed the progress in ongoing negotiations aimed at recalibrating the bilateral trade framework following Washington’s recent tariff adjustments. The talks come at a time when both sides are seeking to redefine trade terms in a manner that supports mutual growth and strategic stability.





In addition to bilateral issues, Jaishankar and Rubio exchanged views on major international developments. The discussion encompassed the Ukraine conflict, the evolving situation in West Asia, and developments across the Indo-Pacific region. Their exchange reflected the shared vision of India and the United States in sustaining a rules-based global order and addressing emerging geopolitical challenges through diplomatic collaboration.





The meeting in Niagara formed a key part of Jaishankar’s series of high-level interactions during the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting. Earlier this week, he held talks with his counterparts from Canada, Mexico, France, Brazil, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and Germany. These meetings collectively strengthened India’s multilateral engagement and highlighted its growing role in shaping global deliberations on trade, security, and technology cooperation.





India participated in the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting as an invited partner under Canada’s presidency, alongside other major non-G7 economies such as Brazil, Australia, and South Korea. The forum provided an opportunity for New Delhi to present its perspectives on global challenges and advocate for the concerns of the Global South, particularly regarding equitable development, energy security, and sustainable growth.





The Ministry of External Affairs, in a statement released earlier in the week, emphasised that Jaishankar’s participation reflected India’s enduring commitment to multilateralism and rule-based cooperation. It added that India continues to work with international partners to reinforce stability and amplify the voice of emerging nations in global governance institutions.





The dialogue with Secretary Rubio occurred against the backdrop of heightened trade negotiations between India and the United States. President Donald Trump recently commented that both sides were close to finalising a new trade deal designed to deliver what he described as a “fair and balanced agreement.” He suggested the proposed framework would differ substantially from past arrangements and align better with current economic priorities.





Jaishankar and Rubio last met in October, making this their second interaction in just over a month. Their engagement assumes particular importance following the US administration’s decision to impose a 50 per cent tariff on Indian imports. The issue remains central to discussions between the two governments as they seek to mitigate commercial friction while advancing broader strategic and technological cooperation.





The Niagara meeting therefore served not only as a platform to deepen bilateral relations but also as a reflection of India’s growing stature in international diplomacy.





As global supply chains undergo transformation and geopolitical tensions continue, New Delhi’s dialogues with key partners such as Washington will remain instrumental in shaping strategic outcomes across multiple domains—from trade and energy to defence and global governance.





Based On ANI Report







