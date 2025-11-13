



Russia is in full preparations for President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India, which is expected to take place before the end of 2025. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed the development, noting that Moscow was “actively preparing” for the visit and hoped it would be “meaningful”.





The Kremlin’s announcement comes amid a period of renewed engagement between New Delhi and Moscow on several critical fronts, including trade, energy, and defence cooperation.





According to Russian state media, the visit is planned to take place before the close of the year, likely in December, and will be the first official visit by President Putin to India since 2021.





The upcoming trip is expected to serve as a platform for both nations to review progress under the long-standing India–Russia Strategic Partnership, established on 3 October 2000, and to chart new areas of collaboration suited to current global dynamics.





When asked about reports in Indian media regarding a proposed labour mobility agreement that may be finalised during the December summit, Peskov urged caution, stating that all planned agreements would be announced “in due time”.





The reported pact aims to create a structured legal framework allowing more Indian professionals to work in Russia under government-approved quotas managed by the Russian Ministry of Labour. This move could foster greater economic interdependence and expand India’s skilled workforce presence in the Russian Federation.





The India–Russia relationship has undergone recalibration in recent years, especially as India seeks to balance its energy security requirements with evolving global market pressures.





Despite Western sanctions on Russian energy exports, India has remained one of Moscow’s key trading partners, particularly in the oil and defence sectors. Both sides have been working to strengthen payment mechanisms for bilateral trade through national currencies, seeking to insulate economic cooperation from external pressures.





The last meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Putin occurred on 1 September 2025 in Tianjin, China, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit. That encounter laid the groundwork for discussion on energy ties, defence collaboration, and new multilateral frameworks under BRICS+ and the Eurasian mechanisms.





Parallel to these developments, US President Donald Trump stated on Tuesday that trade negotiations with India were progressing well. Speaking during the swearing-in of Sergio Gor as the new Ambassador to India, Trump remarked that the United States was “making a deal with India,” describing it as “much different” from previous trade arrangements. He maintained that discussions were moving towards a fair and mutually beneficial agreement.





Trump acknowledged that India had reduced its imports of Russian oil in recent months, attributing this shift to his administration’s continued diplomatic engagement with New Delhi. He emphasised that strengthening ties with India remained a priority and noted his frequent communication with Prime Minister Modi on trade and strategic matters.





The President hinted that a major announcement could follow soon, saying the two sides were “pretty close to doing a deal that is good for everybody”.





Last week, Trump also indicated his intention to visit India, possibly in early 2026, signalling growing US interest in expanding economic cooperation with New Delhi.





President Putin’s impending visit, therefore, comes at a moment of intense diplomatic activity for India, as it manages parallel relationships with both Moscow and Washington. The outcomes of these engagements could significantly shape India’s strategic position and trade prospects going into 2026.





Based On ANI Report







