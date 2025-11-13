



India has embarked on a significant defence milestone by finalising a contract with the United States for the supply of engines to equip its indigenous TEJAS fighter jet fleet, reported SCMP a Chinese based news portal.





Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) confirmed the agreement with General Electric Company for 113 F404-GE-IN20 engines, alongside a comprehensive support package.





The engine deliveries are set to commence in 2027 and will continue until 2032, ensuring sustained momentum for the TEJAS MK-1A production line.





This deal marks a critical enhancement in India’s aerospace capabilities, strengthening bilateral relations despite persisting trade frictions. Recent economic tensions between the two nations culminated in President Donald Trump’s imposition of steep tariffs, targeting Indian goods as a response to New Delhi’s discounted oil imports from Russia.





The phased implementation of these tariffs in August has stalled broader trade negotiations, yet defence ties have endured.





With Pakistan’s growing reliance on advanced Chinese warplanes, the acquisition of the GE engines is timely. Military analysts note that the Chinese-supplied fleet poses a considerable challenge to Indian air power, necessitating sustained investment in indigenous platforms like TEJAS. Modern engines not only ensure reliability but also enhance combat performance, a vital factor as regional security dynamics shift.





Expert opinion believes that the deal embodies the resilience of Indo-US defence cooperation. C. Uday Bhaskar, a leading strategic analyst, interprets the agreement as an endorsement of the partnership originally cultivated in the Bush era and now welcomed by the Trump administration.





Bhaskar’s optimism centres on continuity of strategic alignment, warning against potential reversals that could disrupt defence collaboration.





A notable aspect of the announcement is the envisaged technology transfer component. Should the full transfer proceed, it would accelerate India’s pursuit of self-reliance in advanced military propulsion, particularly for the next-generation fighter engine program. Domestic production capabilities remain a core objective for national security and industrial growth.





The HAL-GE agreement is therefore pivotal not only for meeting immediate operational needs, but also for setting the stage for indigenous technological advancement.





Defence procurement processes will likely prioritise projects that combine immediate capability enhancement with long-term industrial self-sufficiency. The success of the technology transfer will be closely watched by Indian policymakers, defence engineers, and international partners alike.





Based On SCMP Report







